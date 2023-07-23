PHOENIX (69)
Onyenwere 2-8 0-0 4, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Griner 5-8 2-2 12, Cunningham 6-10 0-0 17, Jefferson 5-11 0-0 11, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 4-7 3-4 12, Peddy 0-2 1-2 1, Sutton 2-11 3-4 8. Totals 26-60 9-12 69.
WASHINGTON (84)
Hines-Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Sykes 8-16 6-9 23, Hawkins 3-8 1-1 7, Cloud 7-11 7-8 23, Walker-Kimbrough 5-10 1-1 13, Goree 0-2 0-0 0, Egbo 3-6 0-0 6, Harper 0-1 0-0 0, Meng 3-7 0-0 7, Meyers 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-65 17-21 84.
|Phoenix
|14
|17
|19
|19
|—
|69
|Washington
|25
|21
|25
|13
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-21 (Cunningham 5-9, Jefferson 1-2, Gustafson 1-3, Sutton 1-4, Peddy 0-1, Onyenwere 0-2), Washington 7-22 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-2, Cloud 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-1, Meng 1-4, Sykes 1-4, Goree 0-1, Meyers 0-1, Hawkins 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 30 (Cunningham, Turner 6), Washington 35 (Egbo, Hawkins 7). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Sutton 6), Washington 18 (Cloud 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Washington 14. A_4,200 (4,200)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.