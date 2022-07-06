|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|29:53
|3-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|Delle Donne
|26:47
|10-17
|4-4
|1-8
|1
|0
|26
|Austin
|12:38
|0-0
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Atkins
|25:41
|2-7
|6-6
|0-0
|0
|5
|10
|Cloud
|28:56
|5-9
|1-3
|0-4
|4
|2
|13
|Walker-Kimbrough
|23:41
|4-8
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|12
|Hines-Allen
|20:40
|6-9
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|14
|Williams
|19:14
|0-1
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|0
|Machida
|11:04
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Westbrook
|0:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawkins
|0:41
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-63
|16-23
|4-31
|13
|16
|85
Percentages: FG .492, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Cloud 2-4, Delle Donne 2-4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-2, Clark 1-6, Machida 0-1, Atkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Clark, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Cloud 3, Clark 2, Walker-Kimbrough 2, Atkins, Austin).
Steals: 8 (Austin 2, Hines-Allen 2, Clark, Machida, Walker-Kimbrough, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Billings
|28:08
|4-6
|2-4
|1-9
|4
|4
|10
|Howard
|28:09
|5-13
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Vaughn
|17:11
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Hayes
|29:41
|4-11
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|1
|10
|Wheeler
|23:17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|6
|Parker
|22:49
|3-6
|4-4
|0-5
|0
|2
|10
|McDonald
|18:15
|2-3
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Wallace
|13:03
|0-5
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Hillmon
|11:52
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|2
|Durr
|7:35
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200:00
|26-62
|14-17
|3-31
|15
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .419, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 0
Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Hayes 3, Wallace 2, Durr, Wheeler).
Steals: 7 (Billings 2, Hayes, Howard, McDonald, Vaughn, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: Dream, 2:42 third; Dream, 1:08 fourth.
|Washington
|20
|21
|17
|27
|—
|85
|Atlanta
|20
|16
|18
|12
|—
|66
A_1,810 (3,500). T_1:56.
