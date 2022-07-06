FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark29:533-90-00-3227
Delle Donne26:4710-174-41-81026
Austin12:380-01-40-2031
Atkins25:412-76-60-00510
Cloud28:565-91-30-44213
Walker-Kimbrough23:414-83-31-10012
Hines-Allen20:406-91-20-61114
Williams19:140-10-02-6120
Machida11:041-30-10-1312
Westbrook0:450-00-00-0000
Hawkins0:410-00-00-0100
Totals200:0031-6316-234-31131685

Percentages: FG .492, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Cloud 2-4, Delle Donne 2-4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-2, Clark 1-6, Machida 0-1, Atkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Clark, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (Cloud 3, Clark 2, Walker-Kimbrough 2, Atkins, Austin).

Steals: 8 (Austin 2, Hines-Allen 2, Clark, Machida, Walker-Kimbrough, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Billings28:084-62-41-94410
Howard28:095-130-00-32210
Vaughn17:112-70-01-5024
Hayes29:414-112-30-23110
Wheeler23:173-60-00-0226
Parker22:493-64-40-50210
McDonald18:152-34-40-1228
Wallace13:030-52-21-1122
Hillmon11:521-20-00-5002
Durr7:352-30-00-0114
Totals200:0026-6214-173-31151866

Percentages: FG .419, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 0

Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Hayes 3, Wallace 2, Durr, Wheeler).

Steals: 7 (Billings 2, Hayes, Howard, McDonald, Vaughn, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: Dream, 2:42 third; Dream, 1:08 fourth.

Washington2021172785
Atlanta2016181266

A_1,810 (3,500). T_1:56.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you