|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|20:18
|3-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Delle Donne
|24:43
|8-17
|1-2
|3-7
|3
|1
|19
|Austin
|16:19
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Atkins
|33:42
|9-16
|6-6
|2-4
|2
|0
|28
|Cloud
|34:01
|6-10
|3-3
|1-4
|9
|2
|16
|Williams
|22:45
|4-7
|2-3
|2-15
|1
|0
|10
|Walker-Kimbrough
|19:27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Hines-Allen
|15:17
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|0
|2
|Machida
|13:28
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-72
|13-16
|13-44
|24
|7
|87
Percentages: FG .458, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Atkins 4-6, Delle Donne 2-6, Cloud 1-3, Burke 1-4, Hines-Allen 0-1, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Williams 6, Delle Donne 2, Burke).
Turnovers: 15 (Cloud 5, Atkins 3, Walker-Kimbrough 3, Williams 2, Hines-Allen, Machida).
Steals: 6 (Cloud 2, Machida 2, Atkins, Burke).
Technical Fouls: Mystics, 00:17 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|29:25
|5-13
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|5
|13
|Vivians
|33:09
|4-14
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|11
|Egbo
|23:51
|1-7
|0-0
|1-10
|1
|0
|2
|K.Mitchell
|35:23
|9-14
|5-5
|0-0
|4
|2
|26
|Robinson
|16:37
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Engstler
|24:06
|3-6
|0-2
|4-6
|3
|3
|6
|Henderson
|23:23
|4-10
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|0
|9
|T.Mitchell
|10:14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Hull
|3:15
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Coates
|0:37
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-74
|6-9
|10-32
|20
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .405, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (K.Mitchell 3-6, Vivians 3-7, Smith 2-4, Henderson 1-3, Engstler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Egbo 2, Engstler 2, Robinson).
Turnovers: 13 (Henderson 3, K.Mitchell 3, Smith 3, Engstler 2, Robinson 2).
Steals: 6 (Engstler 2, Henderson, K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell, Vivians).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|22
|16
|24
|25
|—
|87
|Indiana
|23
|23
|13
|16
|—
|75
A_1,009 (6,500). T_1:44.
