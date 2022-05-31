FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burke20:183-71-20-1108
Delle Donne24:438-171-23-73119
Austin16:190-30-02-3020
Atkins33:429-166-62-42028
Cloud34:016-103-31-49216
Williams22:454-72-32-151010
Walker-Kimbrough19:272-60-01-2124
Hines-Allen15:171-40-02-6302
Machida13:280-20-00-2400
Totals200:0033-7213-1613-4424787

Percentages: FG .458, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Atkins 4-6, Delle Donne 2-6, Cloud 1-3, Burke 1-4, Hines-Allen 0-1, Machida 0-1, Walker-Kimbrough 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Williams 6, Delle Donne 2, Burke).

Turnovers: 15 (Cloud 5, Atkins 3, Walker-Kimbrough 3, Williams 2, Hines-Allen, Machida).

Steals: 6 (Cloud 2, Machida 2, Atkins, Burke).

Technical Fouls: Mystics, 00:17 third.

FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith29:255-131-20-43513
Vivians33:094-140-00-44311
Egbo23:511-70-01-10102
K.Mitchell35:239-145-50-04226
Robinson16:373-40-00-1316
Engstler24:063-60-24-6336
Henderson23:234-100-03-4209
T.Mitchell10:141-40-00-0022
Hull3:150-10-01-2000
Coates0:370-10-01-1000
Totals200:0030-746-910-32201675

Percentages: FG .405, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (K.Mitchell 3-6, Vivians 3-7, Smith 2-4, Henderson 1-3, Engstler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Egbo 2, Engstler 2, Robinson).

Turnovers: 13 (Henderson 3, K.Mitchell 3, Smith 3, Engstler 2, Robinson 2).

Steals: 6 (Engstler 2, Henderson, K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell, Vivians).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington2216242587
Indiana2323131675

A_1,009 (6,500). T_1:44.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you