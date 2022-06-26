|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|40:50
|8-11
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|3
|20
|Delle Donne
|35:54
|7-17
|3-3
|0-10
|3
|2
|19
|Austin
|24:19
|3-4
|0-3
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Atkins
|38:29
|5-16
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|4
|15
|Cloud
|37:25
|5-10
|5-6
|1-4
|10
|3
|16
|Hines-Allen
|20:56
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|1
|5
|Machida
|10:40
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|E.Williams
|8:43
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Walker-Kimbrough
|7:44
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|225:00
|32-68
|12-16
|3-42
|24
|21
|87
Percentages: FG .471, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Clark 4-6, Atkins 3-9, Delle Donne 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-2, Cloud 1-6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Delle Donne 5, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins).
Turnovers: 18 (Atkins 4, Austin 3, Clark 3, Cloud 3, Hines-Allen 2, Walker-Kimbrough 2, E.Williams).
Steals: 10 (Clark 4, Atkins 3, Austin, Cloud, Hines-Allen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|39:09
|1-7
|3-4
|0-9
|2
|6
|5
|Young
|41:21
|7-15
|5-5
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Wilson
|30:15
|6-16
|3-3
|4-14
|0
|4
|17
|Gray
|39:56
|5-17
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|12
|Plum
|39:47
|7-18
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|20
|Rupert
|15:17
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Plaisance
|12:25
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Stokes
|6:50
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|225:00
|31-81
|14-16
|8-38
|14
|21
|86
Percentages: FG .383, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Plum 5-10, Wilson 2-3, Rupert 1-2, Young 1-2, Plaisance 1-3, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Plaisance).
Turnovers: 15 (Gray 5, Wilson 4, Hamby 2, Plum 2, Stokes, Young).
Steals: 17 (Plum 6, Gray 5, Hamby 4, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|20
|26
|17
|17
|7
|—
|87
|Las Vegas
|22
|18
|20
|20
|6
|—
|86
A_7,171 (12,000). T_2:11.
