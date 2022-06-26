FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark40:508-110-00-81320
Delle Donne35:547-173-30-103219
Austin24:193-40-31-5136
Atkins38:295-162-20-54415
Cloud37:255-105-61-410316
Hines-Allen20:562-50-00-5315
Machida10:400-10-00-1110
E.Williams8:432-32-21-3036
Walker-Kimbrough7:440-10-00-1110
Totals225:0032-6812-163-42242187

Percentages: FG .471, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Clark 4-6, Atkins 3-9, Delle Donne 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-2, Cloud 1-6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Delle Donne 5, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins).

Turnovers: 18 (Atkins 4, Austin 3, Clark 3, Cloud 3, Hines-Allen 2, Walker-Kimbrough 2, E.Williams).

Steals: 10 (Clark 4, Atkins 3, Austin, Cloud, Hines-Allen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby39:091-73-40-9265
Young41:217-155-50-33320
Wilson30:156-163-34-140417
Gray39:565-172-21-36112
Plum39:477-181-21-32220
Rupert15:172-30-01-3115
Plaisance12:252-40-01-2015
Stokes6:501-10-00-1032
Totals225:0031-8114-168-38142186

Percentages: FG .383, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Plum 5-10, Wilson 2-3, Rupert 1-2, Young 1-2, Plaisance 1-3, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Plaisance).

Turnovers: 15 (Gray 5, Wilson 4, Hamby 2, Plum 2, Stokes, Young).

Steals: 17 (Plum 6, Gray 5, Hamby 4, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington20261717787
Las Vegas22182020686

A_7,171 (12,000). T_2:11.

