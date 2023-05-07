WashingtonArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals399158Totals35897
L.Thomas rf5111Rojas 3b3100
García 2b4131Marte 2b4121
K.Ruiz c5111Carroll dh5010
Meneses dh5234Walker 1b5111
D.Smith 1b3010P.Smith rf2100
Call cf5011A.Thomas pr-cf1010
Garrett lf5220Gurriel Jr. lf3424
Abrams ss4120Fletcher cf-rf4020
Vargas 3b3110Perdomo ss3000
Herrera c4001
Rivera ph1000

Washington0100202139
Arizona0102401008

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Marte (2), Castro (1). DP_Washington 1, Arizona 3. LOB_Washington 7, Arizona 11. 2B_García (5), Carroll (9), Fletcher (2). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Meneses (2), Gurriel Jr. 2 (5), Walker (8). SB_Perdomo 2 (3), Rojas (4). S_Vargas (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Williams41-375525
Machado2-312210
Harris100031
Ward2-301140
Ramírez W,2-111-310000
Harvey S,1-2100011
Arizona
R.Nelson573213
Mantiply11-300002
Ginkel1-332210
K.Nelson H,211-321010
Castro L,1-1 BS,1-2133301

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:18. A_17,174 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

