WASHINGTON (94)
Clark 3-7 2-2 9, Delle Donne 10-14 2-3 26, Austin 2-5 2-2 6, Atkins 3-6 3-4 10, Cloud 6-11 6-6 21, Hines-Allen 2-8 2-2 6, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Machida 0-0 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 5-8 1-2 12. Totals 33-65 18-21 94.
LOS ANGELES (81)
C.Ogwumike 3-10 3-4 10, Samuelson 6-8 0-1 16, Cambage 3-9 2-4 8, Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Canada 2-3 3-4 7, Nelson-Ododa 2-2 1-2 5, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Sykes 6-12 4-4 16, Toliver 4-7 1-2 12. Totals 29-56 14-21 81.
|Washington
|31
|22
|16
|25
|—
|94
|Los Angeles
|24
|20
|16
|21
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Washington 10-22 (Delle Donne 4-5, Cloud 3-4, Atkins 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4, Clark 1-5, Hines-Allen 0-3), Los Angeles 9-13 (Samuelson 4-5, Toliver 3-4, C.Ogwumike 1-1, Brown 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Austin 8), Los Angeles 23 (C.Ogwumike 10). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 9), Los Angeles 16 (Cambage, Canada 3). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Los Angeles 18. A_5,004 (18,997)
