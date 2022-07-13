FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clark29:383-72-22-6429
Delle Donne27:2910-142-30-23026
Austin20:352-52-22-8036
Atkins27:033-63-40-23410
Cloud35:336-116-60-49021
Walker-Kimbrough23:195-81-20-13312
Hines-Allen16:152-82-21-5136
Williams15:412-60-04-7124
Machida4:270-00-00-0010
Totals200:0033-6518-219-35241894

Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Delle Donne 4-5, Cloud 3-4, Atkins 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4, Clark 1-5, Hines-Allen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Delle Donne).

Turnovers: 12 (Austin 3, Cloud 3, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins, Clark, Delle Donne, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Atkins 2, Austin 2, Cloud 2, Hines-Allen 2, Delle Donne, Walker-Kimbrough).

Technical Fouls: Mystics, 7:33 second.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
C.Ogwumike31:413-103-42-102410
Samuelson31:446-80-10-32216
Cambage25:163-92-41-3338
Brown32:173-50-00-4117
Canada15:272-33-40-0317
Sykes23:596-124-40-12216
Toliver22:064-71-20-12312
Nelson-Ododa15:302-21-20-1125
Walker2:000-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-5614-213-23161881

Percentages: FG .518, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (Samuelson 4-5, Toliver 3-4, C.Ogwumike 1-1, Brown 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Ogwumike, Cambage, Samuelson).

Turnovers: 18 (C.Ogwumike 4, Cambage 4, Sykes 3, Toliver 3, Canada 2, Brown, Nelson-Ododa).

Steals: 5 (Sykes 3, Brown, C.Ogwumike).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington3122162594
Los Angeles2420162181

A_5,004 (18,997). T_1:54.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you