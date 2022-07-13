|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|29:38
|3-7
|2-2
|2-6
|4
|2
|9
|Delle Donne
|27:29
|10-14
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|0
|26
|Austin
|20:35
|2-5
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|3
|6
|Atkins
|27:03
|3-6
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|10
|Cloud
|35:33
|6-11
|6-6
|0-4
|9
|0
|21
|Walker-Kimbrough
|23:19
|5-8
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|12
|Hines-Allen
|16:15
|2-8
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|6
|Williams
|15:41
|2-6
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|2
|4
|Machida
|4:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|33-65
|18-21
|9-35
|24
|18
|94
Percentages: FG .508, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Delle Donne 4-5, Cloud 3-4, Atkins 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-4, Clark 1-5, Hines-Allen 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Delle Donne).
Turnovers: 12 (Austin 3, Cloud 3, Hines-Allen 2, Atkins, Clark, Delle Donne, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Atkins 2, Austin 2, Cloud 2, Hines-Allen 2, Delle Donne, Walker-Kimbrough).
Technical Fouls: Mystics, 7:33 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Ogwumike
|31:41
|3-10
|3-4
|2-10
|2
|4
|10
|Samuelson
|31:44
|6-8
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|16
|Cambage
|25:16
|3-9
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|3
|8
|Brown
|32:17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|7
|Canada
|15:27
|2-3
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|7
|Sykes
|23:59
|6-12
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|16
|Toliver
|22:06
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|12
|Nelson-Ododa
|15:30
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Walker
|2:00
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-56
|14-21
|3-23
|16
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .518, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (Samuelson 4-5, Toliver 3-4, C.Ogwumike 1-1, Brown 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Ogwumike, Cambage, Samuelson).
Turnovers: 18 (C.Ogwumike 4, Cambage 4, Sykes 3, Toliver 3, Canada 2, Brown, Nelson-Ododa).
Steals: 5 (Sykes 3, Brown, C.Ogwumike).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|31
|22
|16
|25
|—
|94
|Los Angeles
|24
|20
|16
|21
|—
|81
A_5,004 (18,997). T_1:54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.