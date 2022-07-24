Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas singles to left field. Alek Thomas singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Josh Rojas to third. Ketel Marte out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Robles. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker called out on strikes. David Peralta walks. Daulton Varsho singles to right field. David Peralta to third. Alek Thomas scores. Sergio Alcantara grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Corbin Martin to Christian Walker. Keibert Ruiz doubles to deep right center field. Ehire Adrianza singles to right field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Victor Robles strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez lines out to deep center field to Alek Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Nationals 1.
Diamondbacks fourth. Daulton Varsho walks. Sergio Alcantara pops out to shallow infield to Ehire Adrianza. Geraldo Perdomo pops out to Keibert Ruiz. Jose Herrera walks. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Jose Herrera to second. Daulton Varsho scores. Alek Thomas lines out to right center field to Juan Soto.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 1.
Nationals sixth. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging. Keibert Ruiz singles to third base, advances to 3rd. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Herrera to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Nationals 2.
Nationals seventh. Victor Robles flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Cesar Hernandez walks. Juan Soto pops out to Christian Walker. Josh Bell doubles to deep right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Nelson Cruz grounds out to second base, Sergio Alcantara to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Diamondbacks 3.
Nationals eighth. Lane Thomas pinch-hitting for Yadiel Hernandez. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left center field. Luis Garcia out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Lane Thomas to third. Keibert Ruiz singles to right field. Lane Thomas scores. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to third base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Keibert Ruiz to second. Victor Robles lines out to first base to Christian Walker.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3.
