Braves first. Ozzie Albies doubles to right field. Matt Olson grounds out to second base, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Ozzie Albies to third. Austin Riley pops out to Josh Bell. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall pops out to Keibert Ruiz.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. Juan Soto walks. Nelson Cruz singles to right field. Juan Soto to third. Josh Bell singles to right center field. Nelson Cruz to second. Juan Soto scores. Keibert Ruiz strikes out swinging. Yadiel Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Bell to third. Nelson Cruz out at home. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left center field. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Josh Bell scores. Maikel Franco homers to left field. Lane Thomas scores. Alcides Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Pina to Matt Olson.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Braves 1.
Nationals seventh. Josh Bell walks. Keibert Ruiz pops out to shallow right field to Ozzie Albies. Yadiel Hernandez singles to center field. Josh Bell to second. Lane Thomas singles to shallow center field. Yadiel Hernandez to second. Josh Bell scores. Maikel Franco flies out to deep right field to Eddie Rosario. Lane Thomas to second. Yadiel Hernandez to third. Alcides Escobar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Braves 1.
Nationals eighth. Cesar Hernandez singles, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Eddie Rosario. Juan Soto flies out to left center field to Adam Duvall. Nelson Cruz walks. Josh Bell singles to left field. Nelson Cruz to second. Cesar Hernandez scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to shallow left field. Josh Bell to second. Nelson Cruz to third. Victor Robles hit by pitch. Keibert Ruiz to second. Josh Bell to third. Nelson Cruz scores. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco doubles to deep right field. Victor Robles scores. Keibert Ruiz scores. Josh Bell scores. Alcides Escobar pops out to shallow right field to Matt Olson.
5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 11, Braves 1.
Braves ninth. Matt Olson walks. Austin Riley called out on strikes. Marcell Ozuna singles to center field. Matt Olson to second. Adam Duvall singles to shallow center field. Marcell Ozuna to second. Matt Olson scores. Eddie Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Adam Duvall out at second. Marcell Ozuna to third. Dansby Swanson flies out to right field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 11, Braves 2.
