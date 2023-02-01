AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Federal Way (8)19-1891
2. Mount Si18-2792
3. Curtis (1)18-3743
4. Olympia18-3634
5. Gonzaga Prep16-3496
6. Tahoma16-339T7
7. Skyline16-3365
8. Richland15-230T7
9. Kentridge15-416T7
10. Woodinville16-4810

Others receiving votes: Camas 7. Jackson 5.

Division 3A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Garfield (7)18-0871
2. Mt. Spokane (1)17-1792
3. O'Dea15-5723
4. Bellevue17-260T4
5. Gig Harbor18-2406
6. Auburn15-5368
7. Nathan Hale (1)18-1327
8. Eastside Catholic12-830T4
9. Arlington16-22810
10. Timberline15-4179

Others receiving votes: Ferris 6. Mountlake Terrace 4. Monroe 2. Mount Vernon 1. Rainier Beach 1.

Division 2A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Pullman (8)17-0801
2. Lynden17-2662
3. Mark Morris18-1584
4. Anacortes15-2573
5. Sehome15-3475
6. Prosser16-4356
7. Renton17-1297
8. Tumwater16-4278
9. R.A. Long16-3239
10. West Valley (Spokane)16-21010

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4.

Division 1A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Annie Wright (6)18-1761
2. Lynden Christian (2)17-2742
3. Zillah18-1653
4. Freeman18-2564
5. King's14-5436
6. Toppenish16-3367
7. Overlake School14-6318
8. Blaine12-6225
9. Sultan16-21710
10. Omak14-5129

Others receiving votes: La Salle 3. King's Way Christian School 2. Seton Catholic 1. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.

Division 2B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbia (Burbank) (5)19-1801
2. Davenport (4)19-2752
3. Morton-White Pass16-2653
4. Lake Roosevelt17-3644
5. Napavine16-3555
6. Brewster16-446T6
7. Colfax16-438T6
8. Chief Leschi17-218T10
9. Cle Elum-Roslyn17-214T10
10. Wahkiakum14-4128

Others receiving votes: Adna 10. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 9. Toutle Lake 6. St. George's 2. Auburn Adventist Academy 1.

Division B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. DeSales (7)18-1881
2. Wellpinit (2)19-1752
3. Cusick16-3713
4. Sunnyside Christian16-3654
5. Willapa Valley15-5506
6. Oakville14-3425
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy14-3398
8. Mossyrock14-4337
9. Grace Academy12-311NR
10. Lummi14-67T9

Others receiving votes: Tekoa-Rosalia 6. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4. Mount Vernon Christian 1. Neah Bay 1. Tacoma Baptist 1. Tulalip Heritage 1.

