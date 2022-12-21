AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Curtis (6)6-1602
2. Mount Si5-1481
3. Federal Way6-044T6
4. Gonzaga Prep5-0413
5. Olympia5-134T4
(tie) Skyline6-134NR
7. Woodinville7-225T4
8. Kentridge4-21210
9. Richland3-211NR
10. Jackson3-18T6

Others receiving votes: Skyview 6. West Valley (Yakima) 2. Davis 2. Battle Ground 2. Camas 1.

Division 3A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Garfield (5)8-0592
2. O'Dea (1)5-0541
3. Mt. Spokane6-144T3
4. Auburn5-141T3
5. Eastside Catholic5-132T8
6. Bellevue7-1285
7. Rainier Beach3-2236
8. Gig Harbor4-115T8
9. University6-010NR
10. Marysville-Getchell5-17NR

Others receiving votes: Stanwood 4. Mountain View 4. Lincoln-Seattle 3. Timberline 3. Arlington 2. Kennewick 1.

Division 2A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lynden (6)4-0605
2. Sehome7-0592
3. Tumwater6-3483
4. Pullman (1)5-0451
5. Anacortes6-03310
6. R.A. Long4-2279
7. North Kitsap5-2268
8. Prosser4-124NR
9. Grandview8-1184
(tie) Mark Morris6-118NR

Others receiving votes: Port Angeles 12. Ellensburg 6. Renton 4. W. F. West 2. Foss 2. Selah 1.

Division 1A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lynden Christian (7)7-0701
2. Annie Wright6-0632
3. Zillah4-150T6
4. King's5-339T6
5. Seattle Academy4-1383
6. Freeman6-133T4
7. Blaine5-132NR
8. Toppenish4-21510
9. Chelan4-213T6
10. Omak5-28NR

Others receiving votes: Overlake School 5. Sultan 5. Seton Catholic 5. Quincy 3. Life Christian Academy 3. King's Way Christian School 2. Tenino 1.

Division 2B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Columbia (Burbank) (2)6-0511
2. Brewster6-2443
(tie) Morton-White Pass (3)7-1444
4. Davenport5-039NR
5. Adna (1)7-0332
6. Napavine4-031NR
7. Colfax6-124T9
8. Lake Roosevelt4-1238
9. Lind-Ritzville Sprague4-218NR
10. Cle Elum1Roslyn7-1117

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 6. Wahkiakum 5. Ilwaco 1.

Division B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Cusick (5)5-0593
2. Willapa Valley (1)5-0514
3. Sunnyside Christian4-1357
4. DeSales6-1345
5. Oakville7-1312
6. Mossyrock4-0288
(tie) Lummi3-2289
8. Wellpinit4-017NR
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy6-1161
10. Tulalip Heritage7-0156

Others receiving votes: Orcas Island 8. Oakesdale 5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2. Riverside Christian 1.

