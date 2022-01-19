SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Mount Si (10)
|11-0
|109
|2. Union (1)
|11-3
|98
|3. Kamiakin
|10-1
|83
|4. Olympia
|12-1
|72
|5. Curtis
|10-3
|64
|6. Camas
|8-2
|42
|7. Glacier Peak
|7-1
|39
|8. Federal Way
|7-5
|25
|9. Davis
|8-1
|18
|10. Jackson
|10-2
|17
Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Garfield (11)
|11-0
|110
|2. Auburn
|11-1
|94
|3. Mt. Spokane
|11-2
|84
|4. O'Dea
|10-2
|79
|5. Rainier Beach
|9-1
|60
|6. West Seattle
|7-1
|54
|7. Shorecrest
|11-1
|32
|8. Seattle Prep
|10-4
|22
|9. Gig Harbor
|11-1
|19
|10. Mount Tahoma
|10-1
|9
|(tie) Mount Vernon
|9-1
|9
Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. North Kitsap (10)
|11-2
|117
|2. Lynden (2)
|10-1
|101
|3. R.A. Long
|7-1
|86
|4. Pullman
|10-1
|79
|5. Tumwater
|9-2
|66
|6. West Valley (Spokane)
|10-1
|54
|7. White River
|8-1
|44
|8. Port Angeles
|6-3
|38
|9. Sehome
|7-4
|19
|10. Grandview
|9-3
|16
Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Lynden Christian (7)
|12-0
|115
|2. King's (5)
|13-2
|112
|3. Zillah
|9-0
|94
|4. Freeman
|11-1
|77
|5. Toppenish
|10-1
|65
|6. Life Christian Academy
|8-2
|55
|7. Annie Wright
|11-1
|39
|8. Seattle Academy
|7-4
|36
|9. Colville
|10-2
|35
|10. Quincy
|12-3
|19
Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King's Way Christian School 1.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Okanogan (8)
|13-1
|80
|2. Kalama
|11-2
|56
|3. Liberty (Spangle)
|10-2
|49
|4. Columbia (Burbank)
|13-1
|40
|5. Colfax
|10-3
|35
|(tie) Chief Leschi
|10-0
|35
|7. Cle Elum Roslyn
|9-0
|34
|8. Ilwaco
|11-1
|24
|9. Brewster
|11-3
|20
|10. Adna
|10-3
|18
Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.
|Class B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Cusick (7)
|8-0
|79
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)
|8-3
|71
|3. DeSales
|13-2
|57
|4. Lummi
|6-1
|47
|5. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|10-1
|42
|6. Riverside Christian
|11-0
|29
|7. Sunnyside Christian
|5-3
|27
|8. Wellpinit
|6-1
|25
|9. Willapa Valley
|11-3
|21
|10. Northwest Yeshiva
|6-0
|19
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.
