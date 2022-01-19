SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Mount Si (10)11-0109
2. Union (1)11-398
3. Kamiakin10-183
4. Olympia12-172
5. Curtis10-364
6. Camas8-242
7. Glacier Peak7-139
8. Federal Way7-525
9. Davis8-118
10. Jackson10-217

Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Garfield (11)11-0110
2. Auburn11-194
3. Mt. Spokane11-284
4. O'Dea10-279
5. Rainier Beach9-160
6. West Seattle7-154
7. Shorecrest11-132
8. Seattle Prep10-422
9. Gig Harbor11-119
10. Mount Tahoma10-19
(tie) Mount Vernon9-19

Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. North Kitsap (10)11-2117
2. Lynden (2)10-1101
3. R.A. Long7-186
4. Pullman10-179
5. Tumwater9-266
6. West Valley (Spokane)10-154
7. White River8-144
8. Port Angeles6-338
9. Sehome7-419
10. Grandview9-316

Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Lynden Christian (7)12-0115
2. King's (5)13-2112
3. Zillah9-094
4. Freeman11-177
5. Toppenish10-165
6. Life Christian Academy8-255
7. Annie Wright11-139
8. Seattle Academy7-436
9. Colville10-235
10. Quincy12-319

Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King's Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Okanogan (8)13-180
2. Kalama11-256
3. Liberty (Spangle)10-249
4. Columbia (Burbank)13-140
5. Colfax10-335
(tie) Chief Leschi10-035
7. Cle Elum Roslyn9-034
8. Ilwaco11-124
9. Brewster11-320
10. Adna10-318

Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.

Class B
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Cusick (7)8-079
2. Almira Coulee-Hartline (1)8-371
3. DeSales13-257
4. Lummi6-147
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy10-142
6. Riverside Christian11-029
7. Sunnyside Christian5-327
8. Wellpinit6-125
9. Willapa Valley11-321
10. Northwest Yeshiva6-019

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.

