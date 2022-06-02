Reds first. Nick Senzel called out on strikes. Brandon Drury singles to shortstop. Tommy Pham walks. Brandon Drury to second. Joey Votto homers to right field. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Drury scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Nationals 0.
Nationals seventh. Nelson Cruz grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Mike Moustakas. Josh Bell homers to left field. Yadiel Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Graham Ashcraft to Mike Moustakas. Maikel Franco singles to center field. Luis Garcia strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Nationals 1.
Reds seventh. Matt Reynolds homers to right field. Nick Senzel singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury singles to shallow center field. Nick Senzel to third. Tommy Pham out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Victor Robles. Nick Senzel scores. Joey Votto walks. Brandon Drury to second. Kyle Farmer homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Brandon Drury scores. Mike Moustakas pops out to Maikel Franco. Albert Almora Jr. flies out to center field to Victor Robles.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 8, Nationals 1.
