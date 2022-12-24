Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Heinicke25916162.218597.18124.662.36189.6
Wentz24815662.916126.5114.462.475t86.3
TEAM50731762.531906.85234.5122.475t88.0
OPPONENTS45828562.229797.06224.881.76192.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Robinson1817103.9242
Gibson1495463.7203
Samuel371915.2211
Heinicke28963.4151
McKissic22954.3330
Williams14906.4230
Wentz19794.2180
Rogers12424.0240
McLaurin6172.870
Brown11515.0150
Dotson2-7-3.530
TEAM46018564.0337
OPPONENTS38417164.571t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
McLaurin72109215.2514
Samuel6265210.549t4
Gibson463537.7262
Thomas312518.1271
Dotson2941414.3617
McKissic271736.4140
Bates141087.7201
Robinson9606.7181
Sims77310.4210
Milne6376.2121
Brown514328.675t2
Rogers56412.8230
C.Turner22311.5180
Williams22814.0210
TEAM317347111.075t23
OPPONENTS285323411.36122

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Forrest410.210
Fuller23718.537t1
Allen111.010
Johnson100.000
TEAM8394.937t1
OPPONENTS1214111.863t1

SACKSNO.
Payne9.5
Allen7.5
Sweat7.0
Davis3.0
Obada3.0
Smith-Williams3.0
St-Juste2.0
Curl1.0
Johnson1.0
TEAM37.0
OPPONENTS42.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Way74347046.943.333680
TEAM74347046.943.333680
OPPONENTS73347247.642.229660

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Milne3202417.5190
Erickson40256.3130
TEAM3602667.4190
OPPONENTS2901966.8230

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Gibson2148623.1450
Milne1530020.0330
Williams11919.0190
TEAM3780521.8450
OPPONENTS1227623.0520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Bates110
Butler001
Davis002
Forrest001
Gibson110
Heinicke720
Holmes001
Larsen110
McLaurin110
Payne001
Robinson200
Samuel100
Toohill002
Wentz640
TEAM20108
OPPONENTS1557

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM478064940285
OPPONENTS5610166900313

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Slye00002124222558087
Dotson707000000044
Gibson532000000030
Samuel514000000030
McLaurin404000000024
Robinson321000000018
Brown202000000012
Bates10100000006
Fuller10000000006
Heinicke11000000006
Milne10100000006
Thomas10100000006
Toohill10010000006
Wentz00000000004
McKissic00000000002
Payne00000000012
TEAM32723121242225581260
OPPONENTS341022132332528531281

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Slye1/16/64/47/94/5
TEAM1/16/64/47/94/5
OPPONENTS0/010/105/68/83/5

