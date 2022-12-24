Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Heinicke
|259
|161
|62.2
|1859
|7.18
|12
|4.6
|6
|2.3
|61
|89.6
|Wentz
|248
|156
|62.9
|1612
|6.5
|11
|4.4
|6
|2.4
|75t
|86.3
|TEAM
|507
|317
|62.5
|3190
|6.85
|23
|4.5
|12
|2.4
|75t
|88.0
|OPPONENTS
|458
|285
|62.2
|2979
|7.06
|22
|4.8
|8
|1.7
|61
|92.1
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Robinson
|181
|710
|3.9
|24
|2
|Gibson
|149
|546
|3.7
|20
|3
|Samuel
|37
|191
|5.2
|21
|1
|Heinicke
|28
|96
|3.4
|15
|1
|McKissic
|22
|95
|4.3
|33
|0
|Williams
|14
|90
|6.4
|23
|0
|Wentz
|19
|79
|4.2
|18
|0
|Rogers
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|McLaurin
|6
|17
|2.8
|7
|0
|Brown
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Dotson
|2
|-7
|-3.5
|3
|0
|TEAM
|460
|1856
|4.0
|33
|7
|OPPONENTS
|384
|1716
|4.5
|71t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|McLaurin
|72
|1092
|15.2
|51
|4
|Samuel
|62
|652
|10.5
|49t
|4
|Gibson
|46
|353
|7.7
|26
|2
|Thomas
|31
|251
|8.1
|27
|1
|Dotson
|29
|414
|14.3
|61
|7
|McKissic
|27
|173
|6.4
|14
|0
|Bates
|14
|108
|7.7
|20
|1
|Robinson
|9
|60
|6.7
|18
|1
|Sims
|7
|73
|10.4
|21
|0
|Milne
|6
|37
|6.2
|12
|1
|Brown
|5
|143
|28.6
|75t
|2
|Rogers
|5
|64
|12.8
|23
|0
|C.Turner
|2
|23
|11.5
|18
|0
|Williams
|2
|28
|14.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|317
|3471
|11.0
|75t
|23
|OPPONENTS
|285
|3234
|11.3
|61
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Forrest
|4
|1
|0.2
|1
|0
|Fuller
|2
|37
|18.5
|37t
|1
|Allen
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|39
|4.9
|37t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|12
|141
|11.8
|63t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Payne
|9.5
|Allen
|7.5
|Sweat
|7.0
|Davis
|3.0
|Obada
|3.0
|Smith-Williams
|3.0
|St-Juste
|2.0
|Curl
|1.0
|Johnson
|1.0
|TEAM
|37.0
|OPPONENTS
|42.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Way
|74
|3470
|46.9
|43.3
|33
|68
|0
|TEAM
|74
|3470
|46.9
|43.3
|33
|68
|0
|OPPONENTS
|73
|3472
|47.6
|42.2
|29
|66
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Milne
|32
|0
|241
|7.5
|19
|0
|Erickson
|4
|0
|25
|6.3
|13
|0
|TEAM
|36
|0
|266
|7.4
|19
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|0
|196
|6.8
|23
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gibson
|21
|486
|23.1
|45
|0
|Milne
|15
|300
|20.0
|33
|0
|Williams
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|TEAM
|37
|805
|21.8
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|276
|23.0
|52
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bates
|1
|1
|0
|Butler
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|0
|0
|2
|Forrest
|0
|0
|1
|Gibson
|1
|1
|0
|Heinicke
|7
|2
|0
|Holmes
|0
|0
|1
|Larsen
|1
|1
|0
|McLaurin
|1
|1
|0
|Payne
|0
|0
|1
|Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel
|1
|0
|0
|Toohill
|0
|0
|2
|Wentz
|6
|4
|0
|TEAM
|20
|10
|8
|OPPONENTS
|15
|5
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|47
|80
|64
|94
|0
|285
|OPPONENTS
|56
|101
|66
|90
|0
|313
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Slye
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|25
|58
|0
|87
|Dotson
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibson
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Samuel
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|McLaurin
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Robinson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brown
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bates
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fuller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Heinicke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Milne
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thomas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Toohill
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Wentz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|McKissic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Payne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|32
|7
|23
|1
|22
|25
|58
|1
|260
|OPPONENTS
|34
|10
|22
|1
|25
|28
|53
|1
|281
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Slye
|1/
|1
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|7/
|9
|4/
|5
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|6/
|6
|4/
|4
|7/
|9
|4/
|5
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|10/
|10
|5/
|6
|8/
|8
|3/
|5
