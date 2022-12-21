AP — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Camas (4)7-158T2
2. Woodinville6-1521
3. Emerald Ridge (1)5-048T2
4. Davis (1)6-0446
5. Sumner9-128NR
6. Tahoma5-1264
7. Union6-0167
8. Richland2-112NR
9. Eastlake4-211NR
10. Kamiakin4-11010

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.

Division 3A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Garfield (6)5-060T2
2. Lake Washington7-1531
3. Arlington5-1374
4. Lakeside (Seattle)5-1315
5. Stanwood7-1298
(tie) Bonney Lake7-129T2
(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln)6-029T9
8. Mead4-2187
9. Lincoln-Seattle4-313NR
10. North Thurston7-19NR

Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.

Division 2A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Ellensburg (6)7-0694
2. Lynden (1)6-061T5
3. W. F. West7-0571
4. Prosser4-0439
5. Tumwater7-1392
6. White River5-132NR
7. Burlington-Edison3-1267
(tie) Clarkston4-1263
9. Othello4-278
10. Grandview4-46NR
(tie) Sehome5-16T5

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.

Division 1A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Nooksack Valley (5)7-068T3
2. Lynden Christian (2)7-065T3
3. Wapato7-0518
4. Montesano4-1492
5. Cashmere6-1451
6. Freeman6-1329
7. King's7-124NR
8. Deer Park4-1185
9. Toppenish4-2156
10. Zillah1-014NR

Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.

Division 2B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Colfax (4)8-0572
2. Okanogan (2)4-0475
3. Adna7-146T6
4. Warden3-238T6
5. LaConner7-2301
6. Rainier7-128T6
7. Brewster6-023
8. Napavine5-2169
9. Chief Leschi5-11410
10. Tri-Cities Prep6-110

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.

Division B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Mount Vernon Christian (4)5-1572
2. Colton (2)5-0521
3. Oakesdale6-1385
4. Mossyrock4-136T3
(tie) Neah Bay3-1366
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy5-1358
7. Inchelium5-11510
8. Pateros8-013T3
9. Willapa Valley6-2127
10. Naselle4-410NR
(tie) Sunnyside Christian3-210NR

Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.

