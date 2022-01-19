SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Pasco (4)
|10-0
|88
|2. Woodinville (5)
|9-1
|76
|3. Tahoma
|13-1
|75
|4. Eastlake (1)
|12-0
|62
|5. Sumner
|10-1
|53
|6. Emerald Ridge
|9-1
|50
|7. Camas
|9-5
|47
|(tie) Lake Stevens
|11-1
|47
|9. Gonzaga Prep
|11-2
|15
|10. Chiawana
|7-4
|14
Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Garfield (7)
|7-0
|97
|2. Mead (3)
|12-0
|88
|3. Arlington
|8-1
|78
|4. Lincoln
|9-1
|67
|5. Lake Washington
|7-3
|41
|(tie) Snohomish
|8-1
|41
|7. Gig Harbor
|9-1
|37
|8. Eastside Catholic
|9-3
|33
|9. Bonney Lake
|7-3
|21
|10. Kelso
|8-2
|17
Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Tumwater (7)
|13-1
|115
|2. Ellensburg (5)
|13-0
|110
|3. W. F. West
|11-2
|87
|4. Washougal
|9-2
|83
|5. West Valley (Spokane)
|8-1
|56
|6. Hudson's Bay
|8-2
|55
|7. Burlington-Edison
|9-3
|54
|8. Lynden
|10-2
|34
|9. White River
|10-1
|25
|10. Prosser
|11-2
|22
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Nooksack Valley (8)
|11-2
|111
|2. Montesano (3)
|10-1
|97
|3. Lynden Christian (1)
|11-4
|95
|4. Annie Wright
|8-2
|84
|(tie) Cashmere
|10-1
|84
|6. Colville
|9-1
|58
|7. Zillah
|8-3
|40
|8. Wapato
|9-2
|24
|9. Freeman
|7-4
|22
|10. Meridian
|10-3
|9
|(tie) Deer Park
|6-4
|9
Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.
|Class 2B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Okanogan (3)
|14-0
|72
|2. LaConner
|12-1
|65
|3. Warden (4)
|10-1
|61
|4. Liberty (Spangle)
|11-1
|54
|5. Raymond (1)
|8-1
|53
|6. Lake Roosevelt
|9-1
|44
|7. Colfax
|10-1
|40
|8. Wahkiakum
|11-3
|22
|9. Onalaska
|10-3
|9
|10. Rainier
|10-3
|8
Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.
|Class B
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Garfield-Palouse (2)
|9-3
|56
|2. Mossyrock (2)
|4-2
|54
|3. Colton
|9-1
|53
|4. Mount Vernon Christian (1)
|8-1
|46
|(tie) Odessa-Harrington
|7-1
|46
|6. Neah Bay
|4-1
|38
|7. Wellpinit
|3-1
|22
|8. Grace Academy (1)
|5-1
|18
|9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1)
|3-2
|16
|10. Pomeroy
|5-2
|14
Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.
|———