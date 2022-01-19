SEATTLE (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Pasco (4)10-088
2. Woodinville (5)9-176
3. Tahoma13-175
4. Eastlake (1)12-062
5. Sumner10-153
6. Emerald Ridge9-150
7. Camas9-547
(tie) Lake Stevens11-147
9. Gonzaga Prep11-215
10. Chiawana7-414

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Mount Si 5. Richland 2. Kamiakin 2. Kentwood 2. Eisenhower 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Garfield (7)7-097
2. Mead (3)12-088
3. Arlington8-178
4. Lincoln9-167
5. Lake Washington7-341
(tie) Snohomish8-141
7. Gig Harbor9-137
8. Eastside Catholic9-333
9. Bonney Lake7-321
10. Kelso8-217

Others receiving votes: North Thurston 14. Ferris 8. Auburn 4. Stanwood 4.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Tumwater (7)13-1115
2. Ellensburg (5)13-0110
3. W. F. West11-287
4. Washougal9-283
5. West Valley (Spokane)8-156
6. Hudson's Bay8-255
7. Burlington-Edison9-354
8. Lynden10-234
9. White River10-125
10. Prosser11-222

Others receiving votes: Clarkston 9. Hockinson 6. Port Angeles 2. Sequim 1. Archbishop Murphy 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Nooksack Valley (8)11-2111
2. Montesano (3)10-197
3. Lynden Christian (1)11-495
4. Annie Wright8-284
(tie) Cashmere10-184
6. Colville9-158
7. Zillah8-340
8. Wapato9-224
9. Freeman7-422
10. Meridian10-39
(tie) Deer Park6-49

Others receiving votes: King's 8. Tenino 7. Overlake School 6. Wahluke 2. LaCenter 2. Bellevue Christian 2.

Class 2B
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Okanogan (3)14-072
2. LaConner12-165
3. Warden (4)10-161
4. Liberty (Spangle)11-154
5. Raymond (1)8-153
6. Lake Roosevelt9-144
7. Colfax10-140
8. Wahkiakum11-322
9. Onalaska10-39
10. Rainier10-38

Others receiving votes: Toledo 4. Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 3. Adna 1. Chief Leschi 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Garfield-Palouse (2)9-356
2. Mossyrock (2)4-254
3. Colton9-153
4. Mount Vernon Christian (1)8-146
(tie) Odessa-Harrington7-146
6. Neah Bay4-138
7. Wellpinit3-122
8. Grace Academy (1)5-118
9. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1)3-216
10. Pomeroy5-214

Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 7. Wilbur-Creston 4. Mansfield 2. Yakama Tribal 1. Oakesdale 1.

