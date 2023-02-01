AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Camas (6)16-2871
2. Woodinville (3)19-1842
3. Davis16-1713
4. Tahoma17-2614
5. Sumner17-3455
6. Kamiakin15-239T6
7. Eastlake16-434T6
8. Emerald Ridge15-4258
9. Bellarmine Prep16-516T9
10. Richland13-49NR

Others receiving votes: Eastmont 8. Kamiak 6. Bothell 6. Glacier Peak 2. Sunnyside 1. Central Valley 1.

Division 3A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Garfield (6)13-1861
2. Lake Washington (2)18-1822
3. Lakeside (Seattle) (1)13-1683
4. Arlington16-2635
5. Tacoma (Lincoln)14-2514
6. Stanwood16-3466
7. Bonney Lake16-3337
(tie) Mead13-3338
9. Peninsula16-310NR
10. North Thurston16-379
(tie) Everett13-67NR

Others receiving votes: Meadowdale 6. Franklin 1. Lincoln-Seattle 1. Lynnwood 1.

Division 2A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Ellensburg (8)18-0801
2. Lynden17-369T4
3. W. F. West15-3542
4. Sequim17-0495
5. Burlington-Edison14-547T4
6. Tumwater16-4409
7. Prosser14-6287
8. White River14-4268
9. Sehome14-3236
10. Clarkston14-414T10

Others receiving votes: Columbia River 4. Othello 3. Enumclaw 2. Sammamish 1.

Division 1A
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Nooksack Valley (8)18-1801
2. Lynden Christian17-2722
3. Wapato18-1643
4. Montesano16-3554
5. King's18-3445
6. Deer Park17-2426
7. Cashmere12-4278
8. Freeman16-4209
9. Bellevue Christian17-01510
10. Seton Catholic17-212NR

Others receiving votes: College Place 3. Omak 3. Zillah 2. Toppenish 1.

Division 2B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Colfax (9)20-0902
2. Okanogan19-1811
3. Napavine18-2723
4. Adna17-2624
5. Warden14-4427
6. LaConner14-4385
7. Rainier16-3376
8. Ilwaco14-3228
9. St. George's14-51510
10. Mabton15-513NR

Others receiving votes: Brewster 8. Lake Roosevelt 4. Toutle Lake 4. Raymond 3. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1. Forks 1.

Division B
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Neah Bay (6)14-1871
2. Colton (3)18-1782
3. Mossyrock16-3653
4. Oakesdale16-2594
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy17-2536
6. Mount Vernon Christian17-3525
7. Inchelium17-2297
8. Yakama Tribal16-3258
9. Lummi15-2209
10. Sunnyside Christian15-41710

Others receiving votes: Waterville-Mansfield 5. Willapa Valley 3. Wellpinit 2.

———

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you