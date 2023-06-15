Nationals ninth. Keibert Ruiz homers to right field. Dominic Smith lines out to shallow right field to Jose Altuve. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging. CJ Abrams strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Astros 0.
Astros ninth. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep right field. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith. Yainer Diaz pinch-hitting for Corey Julks. Yainer Diaz singles to shallow center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Mauricio Dubon pinch-hitting for Jake Meyers. Mauricio Dubon flies out to right field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Astros 1.
Nationals tenth. Ildemaro Vargas pinch-hitting for Alex Call. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. CJ Abrams to third. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams scores. Luis Garcia singles to center field. Lane Thomas to third. Jeimer Candelario hit by pitch. Luis Garcia to second. Corey Dickerson walks. Jeimer Candelario to second. Luis Garcia to third. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Luis Garcia scores. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 4, Astros 1.
