Royals first. Nick Pratto walks. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to deep center field to Alex Call. Salvador Perez singles to left center field. Nick Pratto to third. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to third base to Jeimer Candelario. Salvador Perez to second. Nick Pratto scores. MJ Melendez flies out to deep center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Nationals 0.
Royals third. Nick Pratto strikes out on a foul tip. Vinnie Pasquantino lines out to center field to Alex Call. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Nationals 0.
Nationals sixth. Jeimer Candelario singles to right field. Corey Dickerson doubles to deep left center field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson scores. Dominic Smith singles to right field. Keibert Ruiz to third. Fielding error by MJ Melendez. Alex Call walks. Dominic Smith to second. CJ Abrams doubles to deep right field. Alex Call to third. Dominic Smith scores. Keibert Ruiz scores. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Hernandez to Vinnie Pasquantino. Joey Meneses lines out to shortstop to Bobby Witt Jr..
4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Royals 2.
