Nationals first. Lane Thomas homers to left field. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Joey Meneses walks. Jeimer Candelario pops out to second base to Bobby Witt Jr.. Corey Dickerson grounds out to shortstop, Maikel Garcia to Vinnie Pasquantino.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Royals 0.
Royals fourth. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to deep left field. MJ Melendez walks. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Freddy Fermin grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Maikel Garcia doubles to deep left field. MJ Melendez scores. Drew Waters strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 2, Nationals 1.
Nationals sixth. Luis Garcia doubles to deep left field. Joey Meneses doubles. Luis Garcia scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Corey Dickerson homers to right field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Joey Meneses scores. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to first base to Vinnie Pasquantino. Dominic Smith flies out to left field to Edward Olivares. Alex Call walks. CJ Abrams singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Alex Call to third. Lane Thomas walks. Luis Garcia doubles to left field. Lane Thomas to third. CJ Abrams scores. Alex Call scores. Joey Meneses singles to right field. Luis Garcia scores. Lane Thomas scores. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging.
8 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 9, Royals 2.
Royals sixth. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to left field. MJ Melendez grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Edward Olivares grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith. Freddy Fermin strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 9, Royals 3.
Royals seventh. Maikel Garcia singles to right center field. Drew Waters singles to center field. Maikel Garcia to second. Matt Duffy walks. Drew Waters to second. Maikel Garcia to third. Vinnie Pasquantino pops out to third base to Jeimer Candelario. Salvador Perez doubles to left field. Matt Duffy to third. Drew Waters scores. Maikel Garcia scores. Bobby Witt Jr. homers to center field. Salvador Perez scores. Matt Duffy scores. MJ Melendez singles to center field. Edward Olivares flies out to shallow right field to Lane Thomas. Freddy Fermin grounds out to shallow infield, Carl Edwards Jr. to Dominic Smith.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 9, Royals 8.
Nationals eighth. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Joey Meneses singles to center field. Luis Garcia to third. Jeimer Candelario triples to deep left field. Joey Meneses scores. Luis Garcia scores. Stone Garrett singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Keibert Ruiz strikes out swinging. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging. Alex Call walks. CJ Abrams hit by pitch. Alex Call to second. Stone Garrett to third. Lane Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Vinnie Pasquantino.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 12, Royals 8.
Royals eighth. Maikel Garcia called out on strikes. Drew Waters singles to right center field. Michael Massey pinch-hitting for Matt Duffy. Michael Massey walks. Drew Waters to second. Vinnie Pasquantino singles to right center field. Michael Massey to second. Drew Waters to third. Salvador Perez singles to right field. Vinnie Pasquantino to second. Michael Massey to third. Drew Waters scores. Bobby Witt Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Nicky Lopez out at second. Vinnie Pasquantino to third. Michael Massey scores. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 12, Royals 10.
