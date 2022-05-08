Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto grounds out to second base, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh. Josh Bell homers to center field. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Angels 0.
Nationals second. Yadiel Hernandez homers to center field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Maikel Franco lines out to right center field to Taylor Ward. Dee Strange-Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Lorenzen to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Angels 0.
Nationals fourth. Josh Bell walks. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Yadiel Hernandez walks. Josh Bell to second. Keibert Ruiz singles to left center field. Yadiel Hernandez to second. Josh Bell to third. Maikel Franco singles to center field. Keibert Ruiz to second. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Josh Bell scores. Dee Strange-Gordon strikes out swinging. Victor Robles strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Angels 0.
Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Anthony Rendon grounds out to third base, Maikel Franco to Josh Bell. Jared Walsh homers to right field. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh homers to center field. Max Stassi scores. David Fletcher flies out to deep left field to Yadiel Hernandez.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Angels 3.
Nationals fifth. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Josh Bell singles to shallow center field. Nelson Cruz homers to left field. Josh Bell scores. Yadiel Hernandez lines out to deep left center field to Mike Trout.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Angels 3.
Nationals sixth. Keibert Ruiz walks. Maikel Franco doubles to left field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Dee Strange-Gordon flies out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Maikel Franco to third. Victor Robles strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Barraclough to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Angels 3.
