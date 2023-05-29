Nationals second. Joey Meneses singles to second base. Dominic Smith called out on strikes. Corey Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Joey Meneses to third. Keibert Ruiz pops out to Will Smith. CJ Abrams singles to right field. Corey Dickerson out at home. Joey Meneses scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fifth. Jason Heyward walks. Miguel Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jason Heyward to third. Fielding error by CJ Abrams. James Outman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Corey Dickerson. Jason Heyward scores. Chris Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Miguel Vargas out at second. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Chris Taylor to second. Freddie Freeman doubles to right field. Mookie Betts scores. Chris Taylor scores. Will Smith walks. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Will Smith scores. Freddie Freeman scores. David Peralta singles to shallow center field. Jason Heyward pops out to shortstop to CJ Abrams.
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.