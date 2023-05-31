Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to left field. Freddie Freeman singles to deep left field. Will Smith homers to center field. Freddie Freeman scores. J.D. Martinez walks. Max Muncy grounds out to first base. J.D. Martinez out at second. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Miguel Vargas flies out to shallow left field to CJ Abrams.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Nationals 0.
Nationals second. Jeimer Candelario walks. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base. Jeimer Candelario out at second. Keibert Ruiz homers to center field. CJ Abrams homers to center field. Alex Call flies out to shallow left field to Chris Taylor.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Nationals 2.
Nationals third. Lane Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Noah Syndergaard to Freddie Freeman. Luis Garcia called out on strikes. Joey Meneses singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson walks. Joey Meneses to second. Jeimer Candelario singles to right field. Corey Dickerson to third. Joey Meneses scores. Dominic Smith flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Dodgers 3.
Dodgers third. Freddie Freeman reaches on error. Fielding error by Luis Garcia. Will Smith singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Freddie Freeman to third. J.D. Martinez walks. Max Muncy walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Will Smith to third. Freddie Freeman scores. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Miguel Vargas pops out to Dominic Smith. Miguel Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Max Muncy out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 4 left on. Dodgers 4, Nationals 3.
Nationals fifth. Luis Garcia grounds out to third base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman. Joey Meneses doubles to shallow left field. Corey Dickerson lines out to shallow center field to Miguel Vargas. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Joey Meneses scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow right field, Freddie Freeman to Noah Syndergaard.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Dodgers 4.
Dodgers seventh. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor walks. Miguel Vargas strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor steals second. Miguel Rojas singles to center field. Chris Taylor scores. Jason Heyward pinch-hitting for Trayce Thompson. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Dodgers 5.
Nationals eighth. Keibert Ruiz hit by pitch. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Keibert Ruiz to third. Throwing error by Brusdar Graterol. Ildemaro Vargas pinch-hitting for Alex Call. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. CJ Abrams out at third. Lane Thomas called out on strikes. Luis Garcia homers to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Keibert Ruiz scores. Joey Meneses grounds out to third base, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Nationals 8, Dodgers 5.
Dodgers eighth. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Will Smith strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman steals second. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Max Muncy lines out to center field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Dodgers 6.
Nationals ninth. Stone Garrett doubles to right field. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Dominic Smith flies out to deep left field to Chris Taylor. Stone Garrett to third. Keibert Ruiz homers to center field. Stone Garrett scores. CJ Abrams grounds out to second base, Miguel Vargas to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 10, Dodgers 6.
