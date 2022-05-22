Nationals second. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Yadiel Hernandez lines out to left field to Andrew McCutchen. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Lane Thomas doubles to deep right field. Maikel Franco scores. Dee Strange-Gordon grounds out to first base, Rowdy Tellez to Freddy Peralta.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Brewers 0.
Nationals third. Cesar Hernandez walks. Keibert Ruiz lines out to right center field to Tyrone Taylor. Juan Soto grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Cesar Hernandez to second. Nelson Cruz singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Josh Bell flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 2, Brewers 0.
Nationals fourth. Yadiel Hernandez singles to left field. Maikel Franco singles to shallow right field. Yadiel Hernandez to third. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left field. Maikel Franco to third. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Dee Strange-Gordon singles to shallow infield. Lane Thomas to third. Maikel Franco scores. Cesar Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Dee Strange-Gordon to second. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz doubles to left field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Dee Strange-Gordon scores. Juan Soto singles to shallow center field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Nelson Cruz singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Hunter Renfroe to Mike Brosseau. Juan Soto to third. Josh Bell grounds out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Yadiel Hernandez lines out to shortstop to Mike Brosseau.
6 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Brewers 0.
Brewers fifth. Omar Narvaez grounds out to first base to Josh Bell. Tyrone Taylor homers to center field. Jace Peterson singles to right center field. Mike Brosseau singles to shallow right field. Jace Peterson to second. Kolten Wong singles to shallow infield. Mike Brosseau to second. Jace Peterson to third. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Kolten Wong out at second. Mike Brosseau to third. Jace Peterson scores. Christian Yelich lines out to deep center field to Lane Thomas.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 8, Brewers 2.
