Brewers sixth. Luis Urias walks. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luis Urias out at second. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Erick Fedde to Josh Bell. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow left field. Omar Narvaez singles to right field. Hunter Renfroe to third. Tyrone Taylor pops out to shortstop to Alcides Escobar.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Nationals 0.
Brewers eighth. Christian Yelich singles to shallow center field. Rowdy Tellez doubles to deep right field. Christian Yelich to third. Andrew McCutchen walks. Hunter Renfroe singles to right field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Rowdy Tellez scores. Christian Yelich scores. Omar Narvaez flies out to shallow center field to Victor Robles. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Andrew McCutchen scores. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong flies out to left field to Lane Thomas.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Nationals 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.