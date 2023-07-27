Nationals sixth. CJ Abrams walks. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging. Jeimer Candelario reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Omar Narvaez. Joey Meneses singles to left field. Jeimer Candelario to second. CJ Abrams to third. Keibert Ruiz out on a sacrifice fly to right field to DJ Stewart. Joey Meneses to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. CJ Abrams scores. Dominic Smith hit by pitch. Corey Dickerson flies out to left field to Mark Canha.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.
Mets eighth. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep left field to Stone Garrett. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow infield. Pete Alonso singles to shallow center field. Jeff McNeil to third. Daniel Vogelbach singles to right field. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil scores. DJ Stewart hit by pitch. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Lane Thomas. DJ Stewart to second. Danny Mendick to third. Pete Alonso scores. Brett Baty grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 1.
