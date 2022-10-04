Mets second. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging. Tomas Nido singles to shallow center field. Mark Canha to second. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. Tomas Nido scores. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 0.
Mets third. Jeff McNeil singles to shallow infield. Pete Alonso walks. Eduardo Escobar walks. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Mark Canha out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Robles. Jeff McNeil scores. Tyler Naquin strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Nationals 0.
Mets fourth. Tomas Nido grounds out to shallow center field, CJ Abrams to Joey Meneses. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses. Jeff McNeil walks. Pete Alonso pops out to center field to Luis Garcia.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 0.
Nationals fifth. Victor Robles doubles to deep left center field. Riley Adams homers to left field. Alex Call scores. Lane Thomas strikes out on a foul tip. CJ Abrams singles to shortstop. Joey Meneses singles to shallow center field. CJ Abrams to third. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield. Joey Meneses out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 2.
