Nationals first. Lane Thomas doubles to third base. Luis Garcia singles to left center field. Lane Thomas scores. Joey Meneses pops out to shortstop to Francisco Lindor. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield. Luis Garcia out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.
Mets second. Pete Alonso walks. Daniel Vogelbach singles to shallow right field. Pete Alonso to third. Jeff McNeil out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Victor Robles. Pete Alonso scores. Mark Canha lines out to left field to Cesar Hernandez. Eduardo Escobar singles to right center field. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Tomas Nido reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Eduardo Escobar out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 1.
Nationals third. Victor Robles pops out to Eduardo Escobar. Lane Thomas singles to shallow left field. Luis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas to second. Fielding error by Jeff McNeil. Joey Meneses singles to left field. Luis Garcia to second. Lane Thomas to third. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Keibert Ruiz singles to center field. Joey Meneses to second. Luis Garcia scores. Lane Thomas scores. Cesar Hernandez walks. Keibert Ruiz to second. Joey Meneses to third. Ildemaro Vargas singles to left center field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Keibert Ruiz scores. Joey Meneses scores. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ildemaro Vargas out at second.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Nationals 5, Mets 1.
Nationals fifth. Joey Meneses flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. Luke Voit grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Keibert Ruiz singles to left field. Cesar Hernandez homers to right field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to shallow left field to Mark Canha.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 7, Mets 1.
