Nationals first. CJ Abrams singles to shallow infield. Jeimer Candelario singles to right field. CJ Abrams to third. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Jeff McNeil. Jeimer Candelario to third. Luis Garcia pops out to shallow left field to Brett Baty.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.
Mets first. Brandon Nimmo walks. Francisco Lindor walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Francisco Lindor out at second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso singles to left field. Jeff McNeil to second. Brandon Nimmo scores. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Mark Canha flies out to right center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 1.
Mets third. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep center field. Jeff McNeil triples to shallow right field. Francisco Lindor scores. Pete Alonso out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Corey Dickerson. Jeff McNeil scores. Daniel Vogelbach singles to shallow right field. Mark Canha walks. Daniel Vogelbach to second. Brett Baty singles to center field. Mark Canha to second. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Omar Narvaez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Alex Call. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Danny Mendick grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 1.
Mets fourth. Brandon Nimmo called out on strikes. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Jeff McNeil walks. Pete Alonso flies out to deep left field to Ildemaro Vargas. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 1.
Nationals seventh. Dominic Smith called out on strikes. Stone Garrett pinch-hitting for Corey Dickerson. Stone Garrett reaches on error to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Brandon Nimmo. Ildemaro Vargas singles to shallow center field. Stone Garrett scores. Alex Call grounds out to shortstop. Ildemaro Vargas out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 5, Nationals 2.
