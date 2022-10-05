Mets first. Tyler Naquin lines out to shallow right field to Joey Meneses. Francisco Alvarez walks. Francisco Lindor flies out to left field to Josh Palacios. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Mark Canha homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Alvarez scores. Luis Guillorme grounds out to first base to Joey Meneses.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 3, Nationals 0.
Mets second. Mark Vientos singles to center field. James McCann singles to shallow center field. Mark Vientos to second. Terrance Gore out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Cesar Hernandez to Joey Meneses. James McCann to second. Mark Vientos to third. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. James McCann out at second. Francisco Alvarez walks. Tyler Naquin to second. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right center field. Francisco Alvarez scores. Tyler Naquin scores. Mark Vientos scores. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Nationals 0.
Mets third. Mark Canha singles to left field. Luis Guillorme singles to center field. Mark Canha to second. Mark Vientos reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Luis Guillorme out at second. Mark Canha to third. James McCann homers to left field. Mark Vientos scores. Mark Canha scores. Terrance Gore singles to left center field. Tyler Naquin grounds out to second base. Terrance Gore out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 9, Nationals 0.
Nationals fifth. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to shallow center field to Terrance Gore. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field. Alex Call homers to left field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Josh Palacios called out on strikes. Israel Pineda singles to shallow left field. Lane Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Israel Pineda out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 9, Nationals 2.
