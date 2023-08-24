Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Ildemaro Vargas to Dominic Smith. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Gleyber Torres singles to left field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to deep right center field. Gleyber Torres to third. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Anthony Volpe flies out to center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. Jake Alu walks. Alex Call out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Kyle Higashioka to DJ LeMahieu. Jake Alu to second. CJ Abrams strikes out swinging. Lane Thomas walks. Joey Meneses reaches on error. Lane Thomas to third. Jake Alu scores. Fielding error by Anthony Volpe. Dominic Smith strikes out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Yankees 1.
Yankees third. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge pops out to Dominic Smith. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep right field. Harrison Bader called out on strikes. Anthony Volpe flies out to left field to Jake Alu.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Nationals 1.
Nationals seventh. Carter Kieboom doubles to right center field. Ildemaro Vargas pops out to Oswald Peraza. Riley Adams strikes out swinging. Jake Alu singles to center field. Carter Kieboom scores. Alex Call homers to center field. Jake Alu scores. CJ Abrams homers to right field. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Yankees 3.
Yankees eighth. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Anthony Volpe called out on strikes. Everson Pereira doubles to deep left field. Jake Bauers pinch-hitting for Kyle Higashioka. Jake Bauers called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Yankees 4.
Nationals ninth. Riley Adams grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to DJ LeMahieu. Jake Alu singles to center field, tagged out at second, Aaron Judge to Anthony Volpe. Alex Call singles to left field. CJ Abrams singles to second base. Alex Call to second. Lane Thomas hit by pitch. CJ Abrams to second. Alex Call to third. Joey Meneses singles to shallow infield. Lane Thomas to second. CJ Abrams to third. Alex Call scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to second base, Anthony Volpe to DJ LeMahieu.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 6, Yankees 4.
Yankees ninth. Oswald Peraza singles to center field. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge flies out to right field to Lane Thomas. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow infield. Oswald Peraza to second. Giancarlo Stanton singles to left field. Gleyber Torres to second. Oswald Peraza scores. Harrison Bader flies out to deep center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Yankees 5.
