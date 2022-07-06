Nationals fourth. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to second base, Bryson Stott to Rhys Hoskins. Juan Soto singles to center field. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield to Rhys Hoskins. Juan Soto to second. Yadiel Hernandez doubles to deep right center field. Juan Soto scores. Keibert Ruiz lines out to shallow right field to Bryson Stott.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.
Phillies fourth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins walks. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Darick Hall called out on strikes. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 1.
Phillies sixth. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins pops out to shallow infield to Josh Bell. Nick Castellanos singles to left center field. Darick Hall strikes out swinging. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Nationals 1.
Nationals seventh. Josh Bell grounds out to shortstop, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Yadiel Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Keibert Ruiz singles to left field. Yadiel Hernandez to second. Luis Garcia doubles to deep center field. Keibert Ruiz scores. Yadiel Hernandez scores. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shallow infield, Bryson Stott to Rhys Hoskins.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Phillies 2.
