Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber flies out to shallow center field to Lane Thomas. Rhys Hoskins singles to deep left field. Bryce Harper doubles to deep center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. J.T. Realmuto walks. Alec Bohm flies out to center field to Lane Thomas. Bryce Harper to third. Bryson Stott pops out to Ildemaro Vargas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals third. Ildemaro Vargas doubles to deep left field. Lane Thomas grounds out to second base, Nick Maton to Rhys Hoskins. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Joey Meneses grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Luke Voit doubles to deep right center field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 1.
Nationals fourth. Alex Call walks. CJ Abrams singles to shallow infield. Alex Call to second. Cesar Hernandez singles to left center field. CJ Abrams to third. Alex Call scores. Israel Pineda strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez to second. CJ Abrams scores. Lane Thomas lines out to right field to Matt Vierling. Cesar Hernandez to third. Joey Meneses singles to left field. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Cesar Hernandez scores. Luke Voit reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Ildemaro Vargas out at third.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Phillies 1.
Phillies fifth. Matt Vierling doubles to deep right center field. Kyle Schwarber singles to shallow infield. Matt Vierling to third. Rhys Hoskins homers to right field. Kyle Schwarber scores. Matt Vierling scores. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto singles to right field. Bryce Harper to second. Alec Bohm grounds out to first base, Hunter Harvey to Luke Voit. J.T. Realmuto to second. Bryce Harper to third. Bryson Stott grounds out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Luke Voit. Nick Maton strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Phillies 4.
Nationals sixth. Israel Pineda walks. Ildemaro Vargas flies out to center field to Brandon Marsh. Lane Thomas singles to shallow infield. Israel Pineda to third. Joey Meneses out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Matt Vierling. Israel Pineda scores. Luke Voit singles to left field. Lane Thomas to third. Nelson Cruz grounds out to second base, Nick Maton to Rhys Hoskins.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Phillies 4.
Phillies sixth. Brandon Marsh singles to right field. Matt Vierling singles to right field. Brandon Marsh to third. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging. Rhys Hoskins out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Joey Meneses. Brandon Marsh scores. Bryce Harper grounds out to shallow right field, Ildemaro Vargas to Luke Voit.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Phillies 5.
Phillies seventh. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow left field. Alec Bohm homers to right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Bryson Stott flies out to left field to Alex Call. Nick Maton pops out to shallow left field to CJ Abrams. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 7, Nationals 5.
