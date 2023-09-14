Pirates second. Jack Suwinski homers to right field. Joshua Palacios flies out to center field to Jacob Young. Liover Peguero strikes out swinging. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base, Dominic Smith to Josiah Gray.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Nationals 0.
Pirates fifth. Joshua Palacios strikes out swinging. Liover Peguero flies out to deep right center field to Jacob Young. Alfonso Rivas homers to center field. Jared Triolo lines out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Nationals 0.
