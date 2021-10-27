Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (8)8-080
2. Lake Stevens6-067
3. Gonzaga Prep8-063
4. Bothell8-053
5. Eastlake8-049
6. Kamiakin8-047
7. Sumner7-131
8. Glacier Peak6-119
9. Richland7-110
10. Camas4-59

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A
1. Bellevue (7)8-079
2. Yelm (1)7-071
3. Eastside Catholic7-263
4. O'Dea5-254
5. Kennewick7-140
6. Marysville-Pilchuck7-138
7. Mt. Spokane7-131
8. Arlington7-127
9. Ferndale7-117
10. Lincoln (Tacoma)5-29

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

.Class 2A
1. Tumwater (7)5-277
2. Ridgefield (1)8-073
3. Lynden7-164
4. North Kitsap8-057
5. Steilacoom5-045
6. Prosser5-131
7. Squalicum5-229
8. Burlington-Edison5-128
9. Enumclaw6-212
10. W. F. West6-210

Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9.

Class 1A
1. Royal (4)8-067
2. Eatonville (3)8-066
3. Toppenish8-051
4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)8-045
5. Tenino7-142
6. King's8-034
7. Lynden Christian4-229
8. Riverside7-125
9. Connell4-28
10. Mount Baker4-36

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2B
1. Napavine (4)8-058
2. Kalama (2)7-055
3. Okanogan8-049
4. Lind-Ritzville Sprague7-037
5. Toledo6-227
6. Columbia (Burbank)8-023
7. Onalaska2-521
8. Goldendale-Klickitat7-119
9. Forks6-118
10. Davenport7-116

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B
1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (5)8-050
2. Odessa7-145
3. Lummi7-039
4. Pomeroy7-036
5. Quilcene6-112
(tie) Naselle5-1NR

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

