|Class 4A
|1. Graham-Kapowsin (8)
|8-0
|80
|2. Lake Stevens
|6-0
|67
|3. Gonzaga Prep
|8-0
|63
|4. Bothell
|8-0
|53
|5. Eastlake
|8-0
|49
|6. Kamiakin
|8-0
|47
|7. Sumner
|7-1
|31
|8. Glacier Peak
|6-1
|19
|9. Richland
|7-1
|10
|10. Camas
|4-4
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
|Class 3A
|1. Bellevue (7)
|8-0
|79
|2. Yelm (1)
|7-0
|71
|3. Eastside Catholic
|7-2
|63
|4. O'Dea
|5-2
|54
|5. Kennewick
|7-1
|40
|6. Marysville-Pilchuck
|7-1
|38
|7. Mt. Spokane
|7-1
|31
|8. Arlington
|7-1
|27
|9. Ferndale
|7-1
|17
|10. Lincoln (Tacoma)
|5-2
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
|.
|Class 2A
|1. Tumwater (7)
|5-2
|77
|2. Ridgefield (1)
|8-0
|73
|3. Lynden
|7-1
|64
|4. North Kitsap
|8-0
|57
|5. Steilacoom
|5-0
|45
|6. Prosser
|5-1
|31
|7. Squalicum
|5-2
|29
|8. Burlington-Edison
|5-1
|28
|9. Enumclaw
|6-2
|12
|10. W. F. West
|6-2
|10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9.
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (4)
|8-0
|67
|2. Eatonville (3)
|8-0
|66
|3. Toppenish
|8-0
|51
|4. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls)
|8-0
|45
|5. Tenino
|7-1
|42
|6. King's
|8-0
|34
|7. Lynden Christian
|4-2
|29
|8. Riverside
|7-1
|25
|9. Connell
|4-2
|8
|10. Mount Baker
|4-3
|6
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
|Class 2B
|1. Napavine (4)
|8-0
|58
|2. Kalama (2)
|7-0
|55
|3. Okanogan
|8-0
|49
|4. Lind-Ritzville Sprague
|7-0
|37
|5. Toledo
|6-2
|27
|6. Columbia (Burbank)
|8-0
|23
|7. Onalaska
|2-5
|21
|8. Goldendale-Klickitat
|7-1
|19
|9. Forks
|6-1
|18
|10. Davenport
|7-1
|16
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
|Class 1B
|1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (5)
|8-0
|50
|2. Odessa
|7-1
|45
|3. Lummi
|7-0
|39
|4. Pomeroy
|7-0
|36
|5. Quilcene
|6-1
|12
|(tie) Naselle
|5-1
|NR
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.