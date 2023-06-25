Nationals first. Lane Thomas grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Jake Cronenworth. Luis Garcia called out on strikes. Jeimer Candelario homers to right field. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Nelson Cruz singles to shortstop. Austin Nola lines out to deep right center field to Derek Hill. Trent Grisham reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Nelson Cruz out at second. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to right field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Trent Grisham scores. Juan Soto strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 1.
Nationals sixth. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Jeimer Candelario singles to shallow center field. Luis Garcia to third. Joey Meneses singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario to third. Luis Garcia scores. Stone Garrett pinch-hitting for Corey Dickerson. Stone Garrett out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Fernando Tatis Jr.. Joey Meneses out at second. Jeimer Candelario scores. Keibert Ruiz flies out to right field to Fernando Tatis Jr..
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Padres 1.
Nationals seventh. Dominic Smith lines out to shortstop to Manny Machado. Derek Hill reaches on error. Throwing error by Tim Hill. CJ Abrams hit by pitch. Derek Hill to second. Lane Thomas singles to center field, advances to 2nd. CJ Abrams to third. Derek Hill scores. Luis Garcia reaches on error. Throwing error by Tim Hill. Jeimer Candelario doubles to center field. Luis Garcia to third. Lane Thomas scores. CJ Abrams scores. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Luis Garcia scores. Stone Garrett walks. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep left field to Juan Soto. Dominic Smith flies out to deep right center field to Brandon Dixon.
5 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 8, Padres 1.
Padres seventh. Ha-Seong Kim homers to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. lines out to shallow left field to CJ Abrams. Juan Soto grounds out to first base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Manny Machado flies out to right field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 8, Padres 2.
Padres ninth. Brandon Dixon doubles to deep center field. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Ha-Seong Kim walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Juan Soto singles to center field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Manny Machado flies out to center field to Derek Hill.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 8, Padres 3.
