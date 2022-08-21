Nationals second. CJ Abrams grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Brandon Drury. Lane Thomas homers to center field. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Brandon Drury. Victor Robles lines out to center field to Trent Grisham.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 0.
Padres fifth. Brandon Drury lines out to left field to Alex Call. Jake Cronenworth flies out to deep center field to Victor Robles. Josh Bell homers to center field. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 1.
Padres seventh. Juan Soto homers to center field. Manny Machado grounds out to third base, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses. Brandon Drury flies out to right field to Lane Thomas. Jake Cronenworth flies out to shallow infield to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Nationals 1.
