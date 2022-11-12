Arizona St.0061218
Washington St.13150028

First Quarter

WSU_Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), 6:31.

WSU_Smithson 2 pass from C.Ward (kick failed), 3:59.

Second Quarter

WSU_Watson 5 run (Smithson pass from C.Ward), 7:43.

WSU_Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), :03.

Third Quarter

ASU_Conyers 47 pass from Jones (pass failed), :51.

Fourth Quarter

ASU_Valladay 1 run (pass failed), 4:10.

ASU_Badger 9 pass from Jones (pass failed), :57.

A_24,039.

ASUWSU
First downs1820
Total Net Yards333356
Rushes-yards34-12135-137
Passing212219
Punt Returns2-45-32
Kickoff Returns3-581-20
Interceptions Ret.0-01-28
Comp-Att-Int18-33-122-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-413-27
Punts7-48.1436-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-454-30
Time of Possession33:1626:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 21-134, Ngata 6-17, Badger 1-5, Jones 5-(minus 10), T.Bourguet 1-(minus 25). Washington St., Watson 20-116, Jenkins 7-43, Paine 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), C.Ward 5-(minus 26).

PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 15-23-0-186, T.Bourguet 3-10-1-26. Washington St., C.Ward 22-37-0-219.

RECEIVING_Arizona St., Valladay 6-55, Badger 5-48, Ca.Johnson 3-32, A.Johnson 2-14, Conyers 1-47, Sanders 1-16. Washington St., Stribling 5-64, Ollie 3-26, Ferrel 3-16, Smithson 3-10, Watson 2-42, Grover 2-27, Victor 2-22, Peters 1-11, Riviere 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

