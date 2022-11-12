|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|6
|12
|—
|18
|Washington St.
|13
|15
|0
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
WSU_Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), 6:31.
WSU_Smithson 2 pass from C.Ward (kick failed), 3:59.
Second Quarter
WSU_Watson 5 run (Smithson pass from C.Ward), 7:43.
WSU_Watson 2 run (Janikowski kick), :03.
Third Quarter
ASU_Conyers 47 pass from Jones (pass failed), :51.
Fourth Quarter
ASU_Valladay 1 run (pass failed), 4:10.
ASU_Badger 9 pass from Jones (pass failed), :57.
A_24,039.
|ASU
|WSU
|First downs
|18
|20
|Total Net Yards
|333
|356
|Rushes-yards
|34-121
|35-137
|Passing
|212
|219
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|5-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-28
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-33-1
|22-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-41
|3-27
|Punts
|7-48.143
|6-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:16
|26:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 21-134, Ngata 6-17, Badger 1-5, Jones 5-(minus 10), T.Bourguet 1-(minus 25). Washington St., Watson 20-116, Jenkins 7-43, Paine 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), C.Ward 5-(minus 26).
PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 15-23-0-186, T.Bourguet 3-10-1-26. Washington St., C.Ward 22-37-0-219.
RECEIVING_Arizona St., Valladay 6-55, Badger 5-48, Ca.Johnson 3-32, A.Johnson 2-14, Conyers 1-47, Sanders 1-16. Washington St., Stribling 5-64, Ollie 3-26, Ferrel 3-16, Smithson 3-10, Watson 2-42, Grover 2-27, Victor 2-22, Peters 1-11, Riviere 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
