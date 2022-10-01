|California
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
|Washington St.
|0
|7
|7
|14
|—
|28
Second Quarter
WSU_Jenkins 2 run (Janikowski kick), 13:18.
CAL_FG Longhetto 42, 9:10.
Third Quarter
WSU_Ferrel 17 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 13:51.
Fourth Quarter
CAL_Ott 2 run (pass failed), 13:28.
WSU_Bell 37 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 12:00.
WSU_Riviere 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 6:19.
A_23,021.
|CAL
|WSU
|First downs
|13
|21
|Total Net Yards
|311
|415
|Rushes-yards
|24-31
|25-72
|Passing
|280
|343
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-60
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-0
|27-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-32
|1-10
|Punts
|9-44.333
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|31:31
|28:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_California, Ott 16-69, Sturdivant 1-(minus 10), Jac.Plummer 7-(minus 28). Washington St., Watson 14-52, Jenkins 5-41, C.Ward 2-(minus 8), (Team) 4-(minus 13).
PASSING_California, Jac.Plummer 23-33-0-273, Millner 1-4-0-7. Washington St., C.Ward 27-40-2-343.
RECEIVING_California, Ott 7-41, Hunter 6-109, Sturdivant 6-71, Latu 2-36, M.Young 1-22, Anderson 1-1, Terry 1-0. Washington St., Bell 8-115, Ferrel 6-79, Stribling 3-66, Ollie 3-35, Jenkins 2-4, Smithson 1-17, Victor 1-13, Peters 1-8, Meredith 1-5, Riviere 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.