California03069
Washington St.0771428

Second Quarter

WSU_Jenkins 2 run (Janikowski kick), 13:18.

CAL_FG Longhetto 42, 9:10.

Third Quarter

WSU_Ferrel 17 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 13:51.

Fourth Quarter

CAL_Ott 2 run (pass failed), 13:28.

WSU_Bell 37 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 12:00.

WSU_Riviere 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 6:19.

A_23,021.

CALWSU
First downs1321
Total Net Yards311415
Rushes-yards24-3125-72
Passing280343
Punt Returns0-04-60
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.2-20-0
Comp-Att-Int24-37-027-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-321-10
Punts9-44.3335-39.2
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-555-35
Time of Possession31:3128:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_California, Ott 16-69, Sturdivant 1-(minus 10), Jac.Plummer 7-(minus 28). Washington St., Watson 14-52, Jenkins 5-41, C.Ward 2-(minus 8), (Team) 4-(minus 13).

PASSING_California, Jac.Plummer 23-33-0-273, Millner 1-4-0-7. Washington St., C.Ward 27-40-2-343.

RECEIVING_California, Ott 7-41, Hunter 6-109, Sturdivant 6-71, Latu 2-36, M.Young 1-22, Anderson 1-1, Terry 1-0. Washington St., Bell 8-115, Ferrel 6-79, Stribling 3-66, Ollie 3-35, Jenkins 2-4, Smithson 1-17, Victor 1-13, Peters 1-8, Meredith 1-5, Riviere 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

