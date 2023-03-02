FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST. (20-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Motuga210-24-50-2024
Murekatete236-101-25-121413
Leger-Walker398-156-85-62123
Teder313-110-01-3336
Wallack352-90-21-7304
Sarver60-00-00-0000
Tuhina324-90-01-3419
Clarke131-20-00-1022
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20024-5811-1716-40131361

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Leger-Walker 1-4, Tuhina 1-4, Motuga 0-2, Teder 0-7, Wallack 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Leger-Walker 1, Murekatete 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Teder 4, Murekatete 3, Leger-Walker 1, Sarver 1, Tuhina 1)

Steals: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIA (13-17)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lutje Schipholt241-73-40-2115
Tuitele151-20-21-4112
Curry406-113-60-21016
Martin261-60-00-1022
McIntosh271-80-02-3122
Langarita110-10-00-0010
Onyiah215-80-04-80410
Bonner30-00-00-0000
Mastrov184-62-22-50310
Ortiz151-20-00-1312
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20020-518-1411-3371549

Percentages: FG 39.216, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Curry 1-4, Martin 0-1, McIntosh 0-3, Mastrov 0-1, Ortiz 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lutje Schipholt 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Curry 3, Onyiah 3, Bonner 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1, Tuitele 1)

Steals: 4 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Onyiah 1)

Technical Fouls: None

California101715749
Washington St.912231761

A_0

Officials_Alecia Murray, Michael Price, Brenda Pantoja

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

