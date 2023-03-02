|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST. (20-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Motuga
|21
|0-2
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Murekatete
|23
|6-10
|1-2
|5-12
|1
|4
|13
|Leger-Walker
|39
|8-15
|6-8
|5-6
|2
|1
|23
|Teder
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|3
|6
|Wallack
|35
|2-9
|0-2
|1-7
|3
|0
|4
|Sarver
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tuhina
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|9
|Clarke
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|11-17
|16-40
|13
|13
|61
Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Leger-Walker 1-4, Tuhina 1-4, Motuga 0-2, Teder 0-7, Wallack 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Leger-Walker 1, Murekatete 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Teder 4, Murekatete 3, Leger-Walker 1, Sarver 1, Tuhina 1)
Steals: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA (13-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lutje Schipholt
|24
|1-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Tuitele
|15
|1-2
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Curry
|40
|6-11
|3-6
|0-2
|1
|0
|16
|Martin
|26
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|McIntosh
|27
|1-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Langarita
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Onyiah
|21
|5-8
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|4
|10
|Bonner
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrov
|18
|4-6
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|10
|Ortiz
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|8-14
|11-33
|7
|15
|49
Percentages: FG 39.216, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Curry 1-4, Martin 0-1, McIntosh 0-3, Mastrov 0-1, Ortiz 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lutje Schipholt 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Curry 3, Onyiah 3, Bonner 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1, Tuitele 1)
Steals: 4 (Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Onyiah 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|California
|10
|17
|15
|7
|—
|49
|Washington St.
|9
|12
|23
|17
|—
|61
A_0
Officials_Alecia Murray, Michael Price, Brenda Pantoja
