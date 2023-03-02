CALIFORNIA (13-17)
Lutje Schipholt 1-7 3-4 5, Tuitele 1-2 0-2 2, Curry 6-11 3-6 16, Martin 1-6 0-0 2, McIntosh 1-8 0-0 2, Langarita 0-1 0-0 0, Onyiah 5-8 0-0 10, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 4-6 2-2 10, Ortiz 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 20-51 8-14 49
WASHINGTON ST. (20-10)
Motuga 0-2 4-5 4, Murekatete 6-10 1-2 13, Leger-Walker 8-15 6-8 23, Teder 3-11 0-0 6, Wallack 2-9 0-2 4, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Tuhina 4-9 0-0 9, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-58 11-17 61
|California
|10
|17
|15
|7
|—
|49
|Washington St.
|9
|12
|23
|17
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_California 1-10 (Curry 1-4, Martin 0-1, McIntosh 0-3, Mastrov 0-1, Ortiz 0-1), Washington St. 2-19 (Motuga 0-2, Leger-Walker 1-4, Teder 0-7, Wallack 0-2, Tuhina 1-4). Assists_California 7 (Ortiz 3), Washington St. 13 (Tuhina 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 33 (Onyiah 8), Washington St. 40 (Murekatete 12). Total Fouls_California 15, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
