|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST. (16-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Motuga
|27
|1-3
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|3
|Murekatete
|14
|2-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|4
|4
|Leger-Walker
|40
|9-18
|3-3
|0-3
|5
|2
|25
|Teder
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|8
|Wallack
|33
|3-8
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|1
|10
|Glazier
|6
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Sarver
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Tuhina
|31
|2-6
|1-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|5
|Clarke
|18
|4-7
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|10-14
|12-37
|15
|18
|70
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Leger-Walker 4-9, Teder 2-5, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-1, Sarver 0-1, Tuhina 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Motuga 4, Wallack 3, Clarke 2, Leger-Walker 2, Murekatete 2, Tuhina 2, Teder 1)
Steals: 8 (Leger-Walker 2, Motuga 1, Murekatete 1, Sarver 1, Teder 1, Tuhina 1, Wallack 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA (11-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lutje Schipholt
|23
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|8
|Tuitele
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|7
|Curry
|32
|2-8
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|4
|8
|Martin
|35
|4-9
|1-2
|1-9
|3
|2
|11
|McIntosh
|32
|1-9
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|5
|Langarita
|13
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|8
|Onyiah
|11
|1-2
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|3
|Bonner
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Mastrov
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Ortiz
|23
|2-3
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|5
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-49
|9-13
|3-26
|18
|19
|60
Percentages: FG 44.898, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Curry 2-6, Martin 2-3, Ortiz 2-3, Tuitele 1-1, McIntosh 0-2, Langarita 0-1, Mastrov 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lutje Schipholt 2, Langarita 1, McIntosh 1, Onyiah 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Curry 3, Lutje Schipholt 3, Martin 3, McIntosh 3, Onyiah 3, Langarita 1, Ortiz 1, Tuitele 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Curry 2, Martin 2, McIntosh 2, Ortiz 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|California
|12
|16
|11
|21
|—
|60
|Washington St.
|12
|14
|22
|22
|—
|70
A_1,345
Officials_Ashley Ellis, Brian Woods, Tiffany Bird
