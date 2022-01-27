UTAH (8-13)
Mahorcic 2-3 0-0 4, Anthony 2-8 1-2 5, Madsen 0-3 0-0 0, Stefanovic 3-6 3-4 11, Worster 2-4 4-4 8, Gach 1-5 0-0 3, Carlson 3-4 1-2 8, Brenchley 2-4 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 3, Ballstaedt 1-1 0-0 3, Battin 1-2 0-0 3, Thioune 0-1 2-2 2, Creer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-46 11-14 54.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-7)
Gueye 4-5 0-1 8, Jakimovski 5-12 2-2 15, Flowers 1-10 2-2 5, Roberts 5-15 2-2 15, Williams 4-11 2-2 10, Abogidi 2-3 2-2 6, Bamba 2-3 5-5 10, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 1-5 0-0 2, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 15-16 71.
Halftime_Washington St. 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Utah 7-20 (Stefanovic 2-3, Ballstaedt 1-1, Carlson 1-1, Battin 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Gach 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Worster 0-2, Madsen 0-3), Washington St. 8-31 (Jakimovski 3-8, Roberts 3-8, Bamba 1-2, Flowers 1-8, Rodman 0-1, Koulibaly 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Ballstaedt. Rebounds_Utah 25 (Anthony, Worster 6), Washington St. 38 (Jakimovski, Abogidi 8). Assists_Utah 13 (Gach 4), Washington St. 8 (Flowers 3). Total Fouls_Utah 20, Washington St. 14. A_3,064 (11,671).