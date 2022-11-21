WASHINGTON ST. (2-2)
Gueye 7-11 2-3 17, Bamba 6-13 0-1 14, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 8-15 0-0 24, Powell 5-10 0-0 14, Houinsou 2-5 0-1 4, Rodman 1-5 0-1 2, Diongue 0-0 3-4 3, Rosario 1-1 0-0 2, Hamon-Crespin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 5-10 82.
E. WASHINGTON (1-4)
Allegri 0-8 0-0 0, Price 4-7 2-2 11, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Stroud 1-8 0-0 2, Venters 7-15 1-1 20, Jones 0-2 4-4 4, Coward 3-5 2-2 8, Erikstrup 2-7 0-1 4, Harper 0-4 0-0 0, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 2-2 2, Veening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 12-14 56.
Halftime_Washington St. 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 15-30 (Mullins 8-11, Powell 4-8, Bamba 2-3, Gueye 1-1, Darling 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Houinsou 0-1, Rodman 0-4), E. Washington 6-27 (Venters 5-7, Price 1-4, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Jones 0-1, Harper 0-3, Stroud 0-4, Allegri 0-6). Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Gueye 8), E. Washington 37 (Davis 7). Assists_Washington St. 20 (Powell 7), E. Washington 12 (Allegri, Davis 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 18, E. Washington 14. A_5,224 (12,210).
