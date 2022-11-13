FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Motuga225-70-00-81210
Murekatete214-83-43-113311
Leger-Walker318-125-50-36124
Teder212-70-01-3636
Wallack288-104-43-55020
Glazier141-50-00-0022
Nankervis101-41-22-2023
Gardner162-70-00-3024
Sarver181-20-01-3032
Tuhina193-30-00-1237
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20035-6513-1511-42232189

Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-6, Tuhina 1-1, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Glazier 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Sarver 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Sarver 3, Tuhina 3, Nankervis 2, Motuga 1, Murekatete 1, Wallack 1, Gardner 1)

Steals: 8 (Teder 4, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1, Gardner 1, Tuhina 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEW (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis282-76-73-71310
Gerlyn Smith276-130-23-40012
Jenkins201-61-40-2203
Rosenthal237-152-51-30218
Thornton241-50-01-2022
Heard263-70-03-4017
Paul130-60-01-2010
Soders131-41-22-2003
Bowen50-10-00-1120
Hutchinson131-24-40-1046
Kayla Smith50-20-00-0010
Harper30-00-00-0000
Team00-00-04-9000
Totals20022-6814-2418-3741661

Percentages: FG 32.353, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Rosenthal 2-6, Heard 1-3, G.Smith 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Thornton 0-1, Paul 0-3, Soders 0-1, K.Smith 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Rosenthal 7, Hutchinson 3, Lewis 1, Jenkins 1)

Steals: 8 (Jenkins 4, Lewis 1, Thornton 1, Bowen 1, K.Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Prairie View1512171761
Washington St.2317391089

A_730

Officials_Sean Martin, Cheryll Blue, Kenneth Nash

