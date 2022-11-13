|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Motuga
|22
|5-7
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|2
|10
|Murekatete
|21
|4-8
|3-4
|3-11
|3
|3
|11
|Leger-Walker
|31
|8-12
|5-5
|0-3
|6
|1
|24
|Teder
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|3
|6
|Wallack
|28
|8-10
|4-4
|3-5
|5
|0
|20
|Glazier
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Nankervis
|10
|1-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|3
|Gardner
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Sarver
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Tuhina
|19
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-65
|13-15
|11-42
|23
|21
|89
Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-6, Tuhina 1-1, Motuga 0-2, Wallack 0-2, Glazier 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Sarver 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gardner 2, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Sarver 3, Tuhina 3, Nankervis 2, Motuga 1, Murekatete 1, Wallack 1, Gardner 1)
Steals: 8 (Teder 4, Leger-Walker 1, Wallack 1, Gardner 1, Tuhina 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|28
|2-7
|6-7
|3-7
|1
|3
|10
|Gerlyn Smith
|27
|6-13
|0-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|12
|Jenkins
|20
|1-6
|1-4
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Rosenthal
|23
|7-15
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|18
|Thornton
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Heard
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|1
|7
|Paul
|13
|0-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Soders
|13
|1-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Bowen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hutchinson
|13
|1-2
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|6
|Kayla Smith
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-68
|14-24
|18-37
|4
|16
|61
Percentages: FG 32.353, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Rosenthal 2-6, Heard 1-3, G.Smith 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Thornton 0-1, Paul 0-3, Soders 0-1, K.Smith 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Rosenthal 7, Hutchinson 3, Lewis 1, Jenkins 1)
Steals: 8 (Jenkins 4, Lewis 1, Thornton 1, Bowen 1, K.Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Prairie View
|15
|12
|17
|17
|—
|61
|Washington St.
|23
|17
|39
|10
|—
|89
A_730
Officials_Sean Martin, Cheryll Blue, Kenneth Nash
