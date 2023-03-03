WASHINGTON ST. (16-15)
Gueye 7-11 1-2 15, Jakimovski 3-10 3-4 12, Rodman 6-9 2-3 16, Bamba 13-20 7-7 36, Powell 4-11 0-0 11, Mullins 1-4 0-1 3, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Houinsou 0-1 0-0 0, J.Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 13-17 93.
WASHINGTON (16-15)
Brooks 7-13 8-9 22, Meah 5-6 0-1 10, Bajema 3-9 0-0 9, Bey 6-8 2-3 17, Menifield 5-12 0-0 11, Johnson 5-12 1-3 13, Luttinen 0-1 0-0 0, L.Wilson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-64 11-16 84.
Halftime_Washington St. 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 12-29 (Bamba 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jakimovski 3-10, Rodman 2-4, Mullins 1-3), Washington 9-20 (Bey 3-3, Bajema 3-6, Johnson 2-5, Menifield 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Luttinen 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Washington St. 38 (Jakimovski 17), Washington 28 (Meah 6). Assists_Washington St. 16 (Rodman 5), Washington 15 (Menifield 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, Washington 18. A_9,268 (10,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.