Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan grounds out to shallow right field, Dominic Smith to Trevor Williams. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Lars Nootbaar homers to left field. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Nationals 0.
Nationals fourth. CJ Abrams singles to shortstop. Lane Thomas lines out to right field to Jordan Walker. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. CJ Abrams to third. Joey Meneses singles to right field. CJ Abrams scores. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Cardinals 1.
Nationals fifth. Dominic Smith walks. Corey Dickerson pops out to Nolan Arenado. Luis Garcia walks. Alex Call reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Luis Garcia to second. Dominic Smith scores. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Call out at second. Luis Garcia to third. Lane Thomas reaches on error. CJ Abrams scores. Throwing error by Nolan Arenado. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lane Thomas out at second.
3 runs, 0 hits, 3 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals fifth. Nolan Gorman grounds out to second base, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Paul DeJong doubles to deep left center field. Dylan Carlson hit by pitch. Brendan Donovan homers to right field. Dylan Carlson scores. Paul DeJong scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Cardinals 4.
Nationals eighth. CJ Abrams strikes out swinging. Lane Thomas strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas singles to right field. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Keibert Ruiz singles to shallow infield. Joey Meneses to third. Dominic Smith flies out to left field to Lars Nootbaar.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.
Cardinals eighth. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to first base to Dominic Smith. Nolan Arenado lines out to center field to Alex Call. Willson Contreras homers to center field. Jordan Walker grounds out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Dominic Smith.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 5, Cardinals 5.
Nationals tenth. CJ Abrams singles to left field. Alex Call to third. Lane Thomas singles to right field. CJ Abrams to third. Alex Call scores. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shallow infield. Lane Thomas out at second. CJ Abrams scores. Joey Meneses grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 7, Cardinals 5.
