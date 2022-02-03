FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye284-70-31-9028
Abogidi282-44-61-5039
Flowers377-144-60-15022
Roberts325-100-01-44112
Williams231-50-01-1243
Jakimovski211-30-00-1023
Rodman214-50-00-2129
Bamba90-10-01-2030
DeWolf10-00-10-0010
Totals20024-498-165-25121866

Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Flowers 4-7, Roberts 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jakimovski 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abogidi 3, Gueye).

Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 4, Williams 2, DeWolf, Flowers, Gueye, Jakimovski, Rodman).

Steals: 7 (Gueye 2, Abogidi, Flowers, Roberts, Rodman, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delaire261-66-70-3118
Ingram312-111-22-4115
Jones3310-140-03-41424
Keefe233-60-17-10316
O'Connell262-60-00-3325
Angel151-50-00-0012
Murrell142-50-00-3105
Silva142-40-01-2015
Beskind100-10-00-0120
Raynaud70-10-01-3230
Kisunas10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-597-1014-32131760

Percentages: FG .390, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Jones 4-8, Silva 1-2, Murrell 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-1, Angel 0-4, Ingram 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 5, O'Connell 4, Ingram 2, Beskind, Murrell).

Steals: 4 (O'Connell 2, Delaire, Ingram).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington St.333366
Stanford213960

A_2,172 (7,392).

