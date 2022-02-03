|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gueye
|28
|4-7
|0-3
|1-9
|0
|2
|8
|Abogidi
|28
|2-4
|4-6
|1-5
|0
|3
|9
|Flowers
|37
|7-14
|4-6
|0-1
|5
|0
|22
|Roberts
|32
|5-10
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|12
|Williams
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|4
|3
|Jakimovski
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Rodman
|21
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Bamba
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|DeWolf
|1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-49
|8-16
|5-25
|12
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .490, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Flowers 4-7, Roberts 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-2, Williams 1-2, Jakimovski 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Gueye 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Abogidi 3, Gueye).
Turnovers: 11 (Roberts 4, Williams 2, DeWolf, Flowers, Gueye, Jakimovski, Rodman).
Steals: 7 (Gueye 2, Abogidi, Flowers, Roberts, Rodman, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delaire
|26
|1-6
|6-7
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Ingram
|31
|2-11
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|5
|Jones
|33
|10-14
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|4
|24
|Keefe
|23
|3-6
|0-1
|7-10
|3
|1
|6
|O'Connell
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|5
|Angel
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Murrell
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|5
|Silva
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Beskind
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Raynaud
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|0
|Kisunas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|7-10
|14-32
|13
|17
|60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Jones 4-8, Silva 1-2, Murrell 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-1, Angel 0-4, Ingram 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 5, O'Connell 4, Ingram 2, Beskind, Murrell).
Steals: 4 (O'Connell 2, Delaire, Ingram).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington St.
|33
|33
|—
|66
|Stanford
|21
|39
|—
|60
A_2,172 (7,392).