|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gueye
|24
|7-11
|2-3
|4-8
|3
|3
|17
|Bamba
|31
|6-13
|0-1
|1-4
|4
|2
|14
|Darling
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Mullins
|33
|8-15
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|0
|24
|Powell
|38
|5-10
|0-0
|2-7
|7
|0
|14
|Houinsou
|21
|2-5
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|4
|Rodman
|21
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Diongue
|10
|0-0
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|3
|Rosario
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hamon-Crespin
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|5-10
|9-36
|20
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .484, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Mullins 8-11, Powell 4-8, Bamba 2-3, Gueye 1-1, Darling 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Houinsou 0-1, Rodman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Rodman).
Turnovers: 6 (Houinsou 3, Darling, Diongue, Mullins).
Steals: 3 (Bamba 2, Powell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allegri
|27
|0-8
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|Price
|26
|4-7
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|11
|Davis
|20
|2-5
|1-2
|1-7
|4
|1
|5
|Stroud
|19
|1-8
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|3
|2
|Venters
|30
|7-15
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|20
|Jones
|26
|0-2
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|Coward
|24
|3-5
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|8
|Erikstrup
|13
|2-7
|0-1
|4-5
|0
|2
|4
|Harper
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Magnuson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|George
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Veening
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-61
|12-14
|11-37
|12
|14
|56
Percentages: FG .311, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Venters 5-7, Price 1-4, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Jones 0-1, Harper 0-3, Stroud 0-4, Allegri 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Coward, Price).
Turnovers: 9 (Price 4, Allegri, Harper, Jones, Stroud, Venters).
Steals: 2 (Jones 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington St.
|36
|46
|—
|82
|E. Washington
|21
|35
|—
|56
A_5,224 (12,210).
