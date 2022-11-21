FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye247-112-34-83317
Bamba316-130-11-44214
Darling160-20-00-0140
Mullins338-150-00-71024
Powell385-100-02-77014
Houinsou212-50-11-3324
Rodman211-50-10-2132
Diongue100-03-41-4023
Rosario41-10-00-1012
Hamon-Crespin21-20-00-0012
Totals20031-645-109-36201882

Percentages: FG .484, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 15-30, .500 (Mullins 8-11, Powell 4-8, Bamba 2-3, Gueye 1-1, Darling 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Houinsou 0-1, Rodman 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gueye 2, Rodman).

Turnovers: 6 (Houinsou 3, Darling, Diongue, Mullins).

Steals: 3 (Bamba 2, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
E. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allegri270-80-01-3410
Price264-72-20-51211
Davis202-51-21-7415
Stroud191-80-04-4032
Venters307-151-10-20320
Jones260-24-41-4114
Coward243-52-20-4108
Erikstrup132-70-14-5024
Harper110-40-00-3010
Magnuson20-00-00-0100
George10-02-20-0002
Veening10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-6112-1411-37121456

Percentages: FG .311, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Venters 5-7, Price 1-4, Coward 0-1, Erikstrup 0-1, Jones 0-1, Harper 0-3, Stroud 0-4, Allegri 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Coward, Price).

Turnovers: 9 (Price 4, Allegri, Harper, Jones, Stroud, Venters).

Steals: 2 (Jones 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington St.364682
E. Washington213556

A_5,224 (12,210).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you